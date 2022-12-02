Home Entertainment Nike x Billie Eilish Releases New Air Force 1 Low
Nike x Billie Eilish Releases New Air Force 1 Low

Nike x Billie Eilish Releases New Air Force 1 Low

To advance a shared focus on sustainability, Billie Eilish and Nike enter a new chapter in their ongoing partnership with the launch of the new Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 Low, which takes the form of the previous Air Force 1 High. It is made of leftover scrap materials, which perfectly combines aesthetic design and environmental protection concept. Billie said: “I hope that my cooperation with Nike can tell such a story, not only emphasizing the importance of recycling, but also reminding everyone to take action to better protect our planet.”

The Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 Low comes in two colorways, “Mushroom” and “Sequoia”. It will be released on December 13th through BillieEilish.com, and will be available through select Nike retailers on December 14th.

