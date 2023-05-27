NIKI NEUSPIEL – „Portal“ – mica

In his new project “Portale” (Newplay Records / MG-Sound), the Viennese sound engineer, film & music producer and artistic free spirit NIKI NEUSPIEL brings music and painting together in an exciting and artistic way.

Cover “Portale” For Niki Neuspiel, music and painting are two arts that inspire each other and can be translated into the other art form. If you listen to a piece of music, a certain image, a certain mood, is immediately planted in the mind of the listener. If you look at an image, you quickly associate a certain sound with it. It is precisely this mutual interplay, this mutual condition that Niki Neuspiel dedicated to his project “Portale”, which is now being released as a 3-piece vinyl box.

Niki Neuspiel invited six musicians and composers (Marco Antonio da Costa, Niki Bandian, Andreas Stoehr, Fagner Wesely, Anzél Gerber and Gerald Gratzer) with the request to set six of his paintings to music or to compose pieces for them, which they did in their own very individual way. They had no limits, they could do whatever they wanted and realize their own ideas.

The result of these musical implementations is a wonderfully varied collection of six very different pieces, ranging from solid to impulsive, the stylistic arc of which ranges from classical to jazz and chamber music to global music and South American sounds. Each piece tells a different story and creates a lot of atmosphere in its own way. A really successful experiment that offers a listening experience of the highest quality.

Michael Ternai

