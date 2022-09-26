–

NILDET’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection “Otherworld” was released at London Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week. The theme of this season “Otherworld” is designer Lin Yande’s interpretation of himself, and it is also an extension of the brand concept “create a dream to overcome nightmares”, conveying a beautiful vision of overcoming inner nightmares and dreaming bravely.

The eponymous fashion short film of the series echoes the concept of the series, telling the young man’s process of overcoming the murmur in his heart and reaching reconciliation with himself. Models travel through dramatic shots accompanied by a soundtrack produced by SOTI Music, revealing an absurd and romantic otherworldly atmosphere.

This season’s look is full of neat silhouettes, NILDET’s iconic metal key detail is interspersed between dark suits and bodice jackets; otherworldly purple-green prints, like neon hidden in the dark night . The wide shoulder profile design and sharp cutting lines, as if the armor gives strength to the wearer, the entire series strikes a balance between the avant-garde concept and the practical version.

Symmetrical graphics like butterfly wings on shirts and sweaters are timeless and romantic, but powerful; the industrial hollow design and the black water-gloss leather from Thinger complement each other, showing the brand’s gender-neutral fashion concept and giving clothing more possibility.

NILDET was established in 2021. Designer Lin Yande graduated from the Men’s Wear Graduate Student at the University of Westminster and the Central Academy of Fine Arts. His works have been released on the official schedule show of London Men’s Fashion Week and London Fashion Week. The brand’s design aesthetic draws from a wide and diverse range of reference sources, using personalities and deliberately embarrassing details to present an outsider’s perspective. Functional and gender-neutral silhouettes, unusual prints, and deconstructed designs are experimental while following the brand’s escapism and rebellious ethos.

Endowed with independence and fearlessness, the world of NILDET embraces diverse voices.