Nils Patrik Johansson (Astral Doors / Lion’s Share / ex Civil War) surprises his fans with a very special cover version of a great classic.



With “Mercedes Benz” one of the best Scandinavian hard/heavy singers of our time bows to one of the best rock singers of all time. Nils Patrik Johansson has been a big fan of the incomparable Janis Joplin since childhood, when he discovered the “Pearl” album in his mother’s record collection. With his version, NPJ brings the classic to a more modern, punchy level that invites you to sing along spontaneously.

All instruments were recorded by Lars Chriss (Lion’s Share), who was also responsible for the production. “Mercedes Benz” is now available as a digital single. The official video for the song can be viewed here:

Nils Patrik Johansson (born October 14, 1967 in Borlänge, Sweden) began his musical career in the 1980s as a drummer. However, he soon found that his desire to become a singer was stronger. In 2003, Johansson founded the “Astral Doors” together with Joachim Nordlund and Johan Lindstedt, for which he writes the lyrics and vocal melodies. Since 2003, NPJ has also been the lead singer of “Lion’s Share” and also joined “Wuthering Heights” in the same year. Between 2012 and 2016 he was the lead singer of “Civil War”. Nils Patrik came up with the idea for the band’s name and also wrote all the lyrics and most of the music. He also released two solo albums “Evil Deluxe” (2018) and “The Great Conspiracy” (2020) on Metalville Records, the label on which the “Astral Doors” have released internationally successful albums since 2010.

The post NILS PATRIK JOHANSSON – Surprised with JANIS JOPLIN Cover appeared first on earshot.at.