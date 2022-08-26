Listen to the audio version of the article

In the 1960s, the term “ambassador” belonged only to the diplomatic sphere, and “influencer” was far from even being coined. Yet when Claudia Cardinale had herself photographed in Nina Ricci’s atelier in Paris, to then wear her creations both on set and on the red carpet, she helped the maison founded thirty years earlier to take flight. Probably, in the atelier of Rue des Capucines the actress and the stylist will have exchanged wishes and indications in Italian, because Nina Ricci was indeed one of the most interesting names in French fashion of those years, but she was born in Turin and raised in Florence.

A portrait of Nina Ricci

A girl from Turin to conquer Paris

Her real name was Maria Adelaide Giuseppa Nielli: “Nina” was born in 1883 in the Piedmontese capital but shortly after, together with her four brothers and her mother, she followed the wanderings of her father Vincenzo, a shoemaker, first in Florence and then in Monte Carlo . When her father died, she moved with her mother and a sister to Paris. She was 14 and started working as a seamstress, immediately being appreciated for her talent, so much so that in a few years she passed from the role of assistant, petite maina laboratory stapler, workshop premiere. Instead, she was 18 when on a bus she met Luigi Ricci, the son of a Florentine jeweler. They married, she changed her name forever, and in 1905 their only son Robert was born, who would play a crucial role to say the least in the fate of her mother. But let’s go step by step.

The Ricci formula: tailored quality and affordable prices

At the age of 27 Nina Ricci unfortunately found herself a widow, and to support her son she began working in the Bertrand Raffin maison, where she soon became the manager of the laboratory and then became a partner of the owner. It is precisely there, in close contact with her customers, that she begins to develop her personal formula: in the city where the ateliers of Chanel, Schiaparelli, Lanvin and Vionnet followed one another very rich, sophisticated and international clients, Nina Ricci spoke to the ladies of he upper middle class, even from the provinces, who were not looking for disruptive innovations, exuberances and particular luxuries, but aimed at a rather classic elegance, albeit with brio, quality and a reasonable price. Meanwhile, his son Robert was growing up, he was fond of graphics and was also interested in advertising.

Nina Ricci in her atelier

It was when Raffin died, and his mother was on the threshold of 50, that Robert expressed his innovative vision: in 1932 he convinced his mother to launch his own brand, assuring her that he would take on all aspects of the business, and she di would thus be able to devote entirely to the creative part. They opened Nina Ricci’s atelier in Rue des Capucines, in the heart of the 1st Arrondissement, where the designer gave shape to her creations not by drawing sketches, but by modeling the fabrics on mannequins that she then sent to the tailor’s shop. Focusing on the price factor, she also invented two intermediate annual collections, which only needed two trials and were therefore even more accessible, much appreciated by younger customers. If in 1932 Nina and Robert Ricci had hired 40 workers, in 1939 they increased to almost 500.

L’Air du Temps is born, and takes off

Yet, the international press still snubbed them, concentrated on other Parisian fashion houses. As an expert in what we would now call marketing, Robert had another intuition: Chanel (with N.5), Guerlain (Shalimar), Lanvin (Arpège) had found their gold mine in a perfume. Nina Ricci needed it too. After some experiments as Coeur-Joie, Robert then contacts his friend Marc Lalique, son of René, for a sculptural crystal bottle (the only one that Lalique will produce for a perfume for many years) surmounted by a pair of doves that seem to embrace. , and asks for the collaboration of the nose Francis Fabron: it is 1948 when L’Air du Temps is launched, which will be one of the greatest successes of the perfumery of the twentieth century.