Ning Ning, a Chinese member of the women’s group, opened a Weibo Korean website to worry about “very dangerous” | SM Entertainment | Korean girl group aespa | Chinese member of aespa | Ning Ning | Ning Yizhuo

Ning Ning, a Chinese member of the women's group, opened a Weibo Korean website to worry about "very dangerous"
[Voice of Hope, June 13, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

Ning Ning, a Chinese member of the girl group aespa under South Korea’s SM Entertainment, opened a Weibo account, but this move worried Korean netizens.

Ning Ning (Ning Ning) is 20 years old and is the youngest member of aespa. Since his debut, he has been active in Korea most of the time. Ning Ning, who already has a personal IG account, finally opened Weibo a few days ago, and specially uploaded a video to greet Chinese fans, “Hello friends on Weibo, I am Ning Ning and Ning Yizhuo. I am here on Weibo. Here I will share my daily life with you a lot, I hope you will pay more attention to it, I love you.”

Korean netizens are not optimistic about Ning Ning’s opening of a Weibo account. They are worried that she will be forced to “state” when encountering sensitive days and topics like other Chinese idols who developed in Korea. Is it right?”, “Of course you can open Weibo, but I’m worried about what posts she will upload in the future…”.

Previously, there were several cases of Chinese members of Korean groups sneaking back to China for development without fulfilling their contracts. Therefore, Korean netizens ridiculed Ning Ning, “Are you preparing to leave?”, “According to previous experience, Chinese members’ WeChat Beau is dangerous…”.

Editor in charge: Jue Yi

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

