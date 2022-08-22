Original title: New trailer for Ninja School’s original animation “Ninja Moment” starts on October 4th

The original ninja-themed animation “Ninja Moment”, which has not appeared for a long time, has been confirmed to be broadcast on October 4th. On August 22nd, the latest announcement was officially announced. At the same time, it was announced that the ED theme song was “Just Written Down” performed by Kuroko. Stay tuned.

·The animation supervisor of “Ninja Moment” is confirmed to be Watanabe Zhou (“Re:CREATORS”), the series composition and screenwriter is Takano Suiden (“The Abyss of Crazy Gambling”, “Don’t Take Action on Image Research”), Suzuki is responsible for character design and writing. Acting as the chief drawing director. The protagonist Sakura Yu will be dubbed by Ryota Aisaka for a while, and the seiyuu lineup also includes Katsuyuki Konishi, Yuki Bi, Kikuko Inoue, etc.

• The story tells that the protagonist Sakura Yu was an ordinary boy for a while, he thought that there were no ninjas. One day, he was suddenly hunted down and told that it was the work of the Koga ninjas because he was the first of the Iga ninjas. The legal heir of the nineteenth generation!

After years of conflict between Iga and Koga, Koga tried to invade Iga. To survive…I have to become a ninja myself! In this way, for a while, he threw himself into the world of ninjas that no one knew about. Learn to become a full-fledged ninja, fight, and face difficulties. But this is only the beginning of the harsh fate of this moment…

·New trailer for “Ninja Moment”:

