Home Entertainment Niping Mian’s new work “Kana of the Great Snow Sea” TV animation preview will start broadcasting in January next year_Lily Ha_Murai_世界
Entertainment

Niping Mian’s new work “Kana of the Great Snow Sea” TV animation preview will start broadcasting in January next year_Lily Ha_Murai_世界

by admin
Niping Mian’s new work “Kana of the Great Snow Sea” TV animation preview will start broadcasting in January next year_Lily Ha_Murai_世界

Original title: Niping Tsutomu’s new work “Kana of the Great Snow Sea” TV animation preview will start broadcasting in January next year

Niping Mian’s new work “Kana of the Great Snow Sea” TV animation preview will start broadcasting in January next year

The official trailer of the TV animation of Tsutomu Niiping’s latest work “Kana of the Great Snow Sea” has been officially released. This work is produced by Polygon Pictures, and the animation will start broadcasting on January 11, 2023.

A different world where the land has almost disappeared due to the ever-expanding “Snow Sea”. People scrape by on the roots of the giant tree “Orbit Tree” and the “Sky Membrane” that extends from the top. The story of changing the world that is about to be destroyed begins when the boy Kaina in the sky membrane meets the girl Liliha on the ground——.

animation trailer

【STAFF】

Original: Tsutomu Nihei

Director: Hiroaki Ando

Series composition: Sadayuki Murai

Screenplay: Sadayuki Murai, Tetsuya Yamada

Animation production: ポリゴン・picchuas (polygon animation) (40th anniversary commemorative work)

【CAST】

Kenna: Hosoya Yoshimasa

Liliha: Takahashi Liyi

Yoona: Murase Fu

Amelot: Maaya Sakamoto

Orinoga: Little Nishiki

Engaboji: Tomokazu Sugita

Character: Nobuyuki Hiyama

Harley Sola: Keno Horiuchi

video screenshot

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Europe and the US drive luxury goods over 300 billion in 2022

You may also like

Dior strengthens the supply chain with the acquisition...

Imported film “Avatar 2” with the largest estimated...

News that Alessandro Michele, the brand’s creative director,...

The great green alliance: Autostrade, Eni and Cdp...

Wang Shanpu and Yang Huarui: Golden Partners on...

Drake Leads the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step...

NMIXX will release a new song “Funky Glitter...

The Avatar sequel is scheduled to be released...

The Torino Film Festival blows out 40 candles:...

The 97 version of “Cinderella” star returns to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy