Original title: Niping Tsutomu’s new work “Kana of the Great Snow Sea” TV animation preview will start broadcasting in January next year

The official trailer of the TV animation of Tsutomu Niiping’s latest work “Kana of the Great Snow Sea” has been officially released. This work is produced by Polygon Pictures, and the animation will start broadcasting on January 11, 2023.

A different world where the land has almost disappeared due to the ever-expanding “Snow Sea”. People scrape by on the roots of the giant tree “Orbit Tree” and the “Sky Membrane” that extends from the top. The story of changing the world that is about to be destroyed begins when the boy Kaina in the sky membrane meets the girl Liliha on the ground——.

【STAFF】

Original: Tsutomu Nihei

Director: Hiroaki Ando

Series composition: Sadayuki Murai

Screenplay: Sadayuki Murai, Tetsuya Yamada

Animation production: ポリゴン・picchuas (polygon animation) (40th anniversary commemorative work)

【CAST】

Kenna: Hosoya Yoshimasa

Liliha: Takahashi Liyi

Yoona: Murase Fu

Amelot: Maaya Sakamoto

Orinoga: Little Nishiki

Engaboji: Tomokazu Sugita

Character: Nobuyuki Hiyama

Harley Sola: Keno Horiuchi

