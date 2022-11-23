Niping Mian’s new work “Kana of the Great Snow Sea” TV animation preview will start broadcasting in January next year
The official trailer of the TV animation of Tsutomu Niiping’s latest work “Kana of the Great Snow Sea” has been officially released. This work is produced by Polygon Pictures, and the animation will start broadcasting on January 11, 2023.
A different world where the land has almost disappeared due to the ever-expanding “Snow Sea”. People scrape by on the roots of the giant tree “Orbit Tree” and the “Sky Membrane” that extends from the top. The story of changing the world that is about to be destroyed begins when the boy Kaina in the sky membrane meets the girl Liliha on the ground——.
animation trailer
【STAFF】
Original: Tsutomu Nihei
Director: Hiroaki Ando
Series composition: Sadayuki Murai
Screenplay: Sadayuki Murai, Tetsuya Yamada
Animation production: ポリゴン・picchuas (polygon animation) (40th anniversary commemorative work)
【CAST】
Kenna: Hosoya Yoshimasa
Liliha: Takahashi Liyi
Yoona: Murase Fu
Amelot: Maaya Sakamoto
Orinoga: Little Nishiki
Engaboji: Tomokazu Sugita
Character: Nobuyuki Hiyama
Harley Sola: Keno Horiuchi
video screenshot
Return to Sohu to see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.