Nippon Television Network Corp. Becomes Largest Shareholder of Studio Ghibli with Acquisition of 42.3% Shares

Nippon Television Network Corp. Becomes Largest Shareholder of Studio Ghibli

In an exciting development for anime fans worldwide, Nippon Television Network Corp. has successfully acquired a majority stake in the renowned animation studio, Studio Ghibli. According to AP News, Nippon Television now owns 42.3% of the shares, making it the largest shareholder of the beloved Japanese animation studio.

Sources reveal that this acquisition has been in the works since last year, with discussions surrounding the future of Studio Ghibli’s visionary director, Hayao Miyazaki, after his retirement. Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki had engaged in talks with Japanese TV stations to identify a suitable successor, initially considering Hayao Miyazaki’s own son, Goro Miyazaki, as the frontrunner. However, it appears that Goro Miyazaki has yet to give his nod of agreement.

The bond between Studio Ghibli and Nippon Television goes back several decades. The two entities first collaborated on the iconic film “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind” in 1985, and continued their creative partnership on projects such as “Kiki’s Delivery Service.” In 2001, Nippon Television took steps to support Studio Ghibli further by establishing the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka.

Despite Nippon Television’s significant stake in the company, the network has made it clear that it intends to respect Studio Ghibli’s creative independence. This move will ensure that the studio can continue to focus on its unparalleled animation works and pursue other artistic endeavors.

The acquisition of Studio Ghibli shares by Nippon Television signifies a major milestone in the anime industry. Fans can now look forward to exciting collaborations and innovative projects as these two forces join hands to shape the future of Japanese animation.

In conclusion, with Nippon Television Network Corp. now holding the largest share of Studio Ghibli, the stage is set for new and captivating adventures from one of the world‘s most beloved animation studios.

