Nissan, the 90th anniversary of the brand at the Rome Film Festival in the name of electrification

ROME – An important anniversary for Nissan, which chooses the big screen of the Rome Film Festival to celebrate the past and at the same time reveal what is in store for the next few years. “An opportunity to share the success of the electrification of the company – comments Marco Toro, President and CEO of Nissan Italia – but not with a film on the 90 years of the brand, rather with a praise to our public, without which all this It couldn’t have happened.”

The short film “The next door pioneer” is underway, inspired by a true story, that of the first buyer of the Nissan Leaf, the company’s 100% zero-emission car. 13 years have already passed since then. Today we raise our glasses for the brand, and it’s time to talk about what will happen between now and the centenary.

The entire range of electrified crossovers (Juke Hybrid, Qashqai e-Power, . The long-term goal of the Japanese is clear: to carry forward sustainable mobility plans with exclusively electric cars starting from 2030.

The Rome Film Festival is a showcase to celebrate a story that began the year of the debut of the iconic King Kong (1933) and grew through emotion and technology, values ​​in which the brand has always believed: it was released in 1947 the Tama, the first electric traction vehicle; 1988 when Patrol, a 4×4 legend, arrived on the market; In 1992 the Micra made its debut, the first city car on the market with premium standards. We arrive in 1999 with the Skyline GT-R, the sports car protagonist of the Fast & Furious film saga. In any case, it will be the following decades that, thanks to trendsetters such as the Qashqai, Juke and the zero-emission Leaf small car, Nissan will create new segments and impose its leadership in global sales.

“The electrification strategy today is gradual, educational and aimed at the motorist,” continues the president. After the debut in 2022 of e-Power, an engine that has so far allowed 10,000 people to get behind the wheel of green cars without the hassle of plug-in charging (Qashqai, Juke, X-trail), Nissan is thinking about the next innovations to improve the quality of life on board and make its products increasingly competitive by equalizing the costs of internal combustion and electric cars.

How to achieve this goal? First of all, Nissan needs to prioritize the development of solid-state batteries. The study is long, but they will cost less than half the current ones and will recharge in a third of the time. Furthermore, they are more compact and made with fewer raw materials: including very expensive elements such as lithium and cobalt. A pilot production plant is expected to be set up in Japan next year with the assembly of these batteries in the first cars. A technology that will officially enter production in 2028 and will see all segments supplied in 2030.

Not only. By the same year, an investment of 16 billion euros globally will allow the creation of the EV 36Zero: the first electric vehicle production ecosystem in the world, at the Sunderland plant in London. Also contributing to the development will soon be a 35GW Gigafactory and a renewable energy “microgrid” with the storage of second-life batteries.

Finally – last but not least – a “smart” approach to the production line, called “X-in-1”, which will help reduce the list price of EVs. While green driver education is actually starting with e-Power (a hybrid but with all the peculiarities of an electric), 100% electric engines and e-Power will be produced on the same assembly line ( having many of the same construction elements in common): this will allow a reduction in development and production costs by 30% compared to 2019 by 2026.

“100% electric is a mission that we will continue to pursue with innovation and emotion, inspired by the same principles as always: challenging conventions and always asking ourselves if there is a better way of doing things (Kabuku); taking care of the other and therefore foreseeing his needs (Omotenashi). Imagining what others don’t dare imagine (Iki)”, concludes Marco Toro, president of Nissan Italia.

