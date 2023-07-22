NITA STRAUSS

The Call Of The Void

(Heavy Metal)

Label: Sumerian Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 07.07.2023

This feeling is sometimes called ‚The Call Of The Void,‘ also known as ‚high place phenomenon.‘ It’s not a suicidal impulse, rather the exact opposite — a subconscious decision to live your life, to step back from the ledge, and take control. As researcher April Smith aptly put it: ‚An urge to jump affirms the urge to live.Nit Strauss

I met NITA STRAUSS for the first time in 2017. Well, actually she didn’t cross my path directly, but rocked alongside none other than ALICE COOPER in the Stadthalle in Vienna and effortlessly impressed Mr. Cooper’s fan base. She knew how to impress with her skills on the guitar as well as with her stage presence. Now she has her second solo album, “The Call Of The Void”, for which she invited numerous prominent singers and musicians.

Even if Mr. Cooper himself participates in a song, it doesn’t have to mean that old-school rockers get their full service here, because with guests from bands like IN FLAMES, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE or ARCH ENEMY, it’s clear that harder tones set the tone here.

Especially the latter band could be a big influence of Frau Strauss, because especially in the purely instrumental pieces the shimmering guitars are often reminiscent of the acrobatics of Michael Amott, but also Gus G., Marty Friedman, who is also involved here, or Mr. Malmsteen are greats that should be mentioned here. And Nita is definitely in no way inferior to them. Together with David Draiman she also delivers a skilful alternative rock number called “Dead Inside”, Anders Fridén is extremely emotional on “The Golden Trail” and Aliza Whize-Gluzz roars as usual on “The Wolf You Feed”, but also shows her clean singing talent here. The tracks are not stubbornly tailored to the singers, but are subtly tuned and suit the respective artist, while the instrumental songs in between range between furious, technically brilliant and lovingly detailed.

Fans of guitar acrobatics have to get their hands on it, thanks to the guest singers and the usually very song-oriented songwriting, but fans of Death, Thrash and Heavy Metal can definitely risk an ear with the talented American.

PS: For guitar freaks, the complete album is also available as a pure instrumental!

Tracklist „The Call of The Void“:

1. Summer Storm

2. The Wolf You Feed

3. Digital Bullets

4. Through The Noise

5. Consume The Fire

6. Dead Inside

7. Victorious

8. Scorched

9. Momentum

10. The Golden Trail

11. Winner Takes All

12. Monster

13. Kintsugi

14. Surfacing

Total playing time: 59:15

