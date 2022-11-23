Home Entertainment NMIXX will release a new song “Funky Glitter Christmas” on the 23rd_Song_Guo Mingdong_Platform
Entertainment

NMIXX will release a new song “Funky Glitter Christmas” on the 23rd_Song_Guo Mingdong_Platform

by admin
NMIXX will release a new song “Funky Glitter Christmas” on the 23rd_Song_Guo Mingdong_Platform
2022-11-23 11:37

Source: Sohu Korea Entertainment

Original title: NMIXX will release a new song “Funky Glitter Christmas” on the 23rd

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Korean girl group NMIXX will release a new song “Funky Glitter Christmas”.

NMIXX’s agency JYP Entertainment stated that “Funky Glitter Christmas” will be NMIXX’s first seasonal song since its debut. It is a pop song with brass and piano melodies.

The song “Funky Glitter Christmas” will be released on major music platforms at 6 pm on the 23rd.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprintingReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Kuaishou announced to apply for a world record for Jay Chou’s live broadcast; Twitter v. Musk will hold its first hearing on July 19; Twitter has been down for an hour globally, and it has now returned to normal丨Do Morning Post-DoNews

You may also like

The great green alliance: Autostrade, Eni and Cdp...

Wang Shanpu and Yang Huarui: Golden Partners on...

Drake Leads the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step...

The Avatar sequel is scheduled to be released...

The Torino Film Festival blows out 40 candles:...

The 97 version of “Cinderella” star returns to...

Artistic ideals never end_Guangming.com

US plasma trading survey: “Blood sellers” keep coming

The three major awards in the film and...

Was Christopher Columbus Spanish? Researchers open 15th-century tomb...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy