Sohu Korea Entertainment News Korean girl group NMIXX will release a new song “Funky Glitter Christmas”.
NMIXX’s agency JYP Entertainment stated that “Funky Glitter Christmas” will be NMIXX’s first seasonal song since its debut. It is a pop song with brass and piano melodies.
The song "Funky Glitter Christmas" will be released on major music platforms at 6 pm on the 23rd.
