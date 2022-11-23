Original title: NMIXX will release a new song “Funky Glitter Christmas” on the 23rd

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Korean girl group NMIXX will release a new song “Funky Glitter Christmas”.

NMIXX’s agency JYP Entertainment stated that “Funky Glitter Christmas” will be NMIXX’s first seasonal song since its debut. It is a pop song with brass and piano melodies.

The song “Funky Glitter Christmas” will be released on major music platforms at 6 pm on the 23rd.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprintingReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: