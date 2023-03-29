China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On March 29, according to Korean media reports, the girl group NMIXX’s new album “expérgo” had an initial sales volume of 630,000 copies, updating its own record.

The group NMIXX broke their initial record with their first mini-album “expérgo”. The title song of the new album “Love Me Like Diss” topped the QQ Music K-POP weekly chart on China‘s largest music source website.

At the same time, the title song “Love Me Like Diss” also continued to rise in the daily charts on domestic music source websites such as Melon Top 100, Genie Music, and FLO, and its popularity remained high, creating a new data record.

In addition, NMIXX is currently carrying out full body activities, including concerts, variety shows, etc., and will spend a happy spring with fans.