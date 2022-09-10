Listen to the audio version of the article

A hymn to the freedom and power of cinema, signed by Jafar Panahi: “No Bears” was presented in competition at the Venice Film Festival, the new feature film by the great Iranian director, arrested last July by the government of his country to serve his sentence to six years in prison imposed on him in 2020 because he was accused of working on anti-regime films.

In 2010, Panahi was also banned from making new films, traveling and giving interviews both in Iran and abroad for twenty years on charges of “propaganda against the regime”. in hiding, signing major feature films such as 2011’s “This Is Not a Film” or 2015’s “Taxi Teheran”, with which he won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

With these films, Panahi has always managed to make his voice heard and this new work of his is no exception, in which he shifts the focus from the contradictions and injustices of the city of Tehran to those of rural Iran. director is also the main interpreter of his films, capable of combining reality and fiction with balance: in “No Bears” Panahi is in a village on the border with Turkey, while remotely he follows the making of a film that his crew is touring in the capital.

A film about the power of cinema

There are numerous ideas in this product, which mix social justice and the desire to escape: among the most relevant sequences of “No Bears” there is a moment in which the director is close to crossing the Iranian border, only to go back in a sort of anticipation of the final part in which he chooses to stay, despite the difficult relationship with the locals. and on the cinema itself: during a local trial, in which he is accused, he breaks local traditions and chooses to film himself in order to emphasize again how much the truth must be documented and can never be silenced.

A message that transcends the film itself and becomes a metaphor for the entire situation that the director, unfortunately, is still experiencing. “No Bears”, thus, is a real political act, which deserves a place in the palmarès.