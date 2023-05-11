Home » “No beautiful country”: singer and TV presenter Günter Wewel is dead
"No beautiful country": singer and TV presenter Günter Wewel is dead

“No beautiful country”: singer and TV presenter Günter Wewel is dead

“No Beautiful Country”
Singer and TV presenter Günter Wewel is dead


05/11/2023 09:52 am

With his dark bass he inspired as an opera singer and interpreted folk songs: Günter Wewel became known above all as a TV travel guide in the program “Kein Schöner Land”. He has now died at the age of 88.

The folk song interpreter and presenter of the successful previous TV series “Kein Schöner Land”, Günter Wewel, is dead. He died on Tuesday at the age of 88, as his partner now announced. According to his family, he fell asleep peacefully.

Wewel comes from Arnsberg in Sauerland. After training with the Deutsche Bundesbahn, he studied classical music and opera in Dortmund. He then belonged to the ensemble of the Dortmund Opera for decades. Around 80 roles belonged to his repertoire. With his “basso profundo” (dark bass) he celebrated successes at numerous German and European houses. He also made a name for himself as an interpreter of folk songs and as a singer of ballads. A milestone in his musical career was his appointment as Kammersänger in 1989. From then on, Wewel wore the honorary title with pride.

Wewel gained nationwide fame primarily through numerous television appearances. From 1989 to 2007 he was the presenter of the folk music and travel program “Kein Schöner Land”. In more than 150 episodes he appeared in the format as a kind of travel guide through the most beautiful European landscapes and presented them with their customs, musical traditions and prominent figures.

Colleagues valued him for his approachable manner, his diligence and his discipline. His wife Gisela always accompanied him until her death in 2014. The marriage, which Wewel called very happy, lasted more than 60 years and remained childless. Wewel later appeared publicly with his new partner Ursula Gunkel, a school friend he had met in his home town of Arnsberg.

