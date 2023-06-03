No more, no less, Clean Fit formula

The wave of various dressing styles is coming

But don’t be fooled by them

Follow the nature of the avenue to simplicity

Play with the advanced Clean Fit formula

In the summerLet’s sway freely

Clean Fit has been out of the circle, this is a clean and fit way to wear.This style of dressing advocates a kind of minimalism.If this is a new style of dressing, it is better to say that it is a minimalist outfitextension.And this art genre has already begun to rise in the 1960s,Also known as “Minimal Art”.

The predecessor of Clean Fit is the Vibe style, which is a friendly and tolerant style that is more suitable for everyday wear. Less is more is the core of Clean Fit, which means to simplify and return to the heart. Now people are beginning to pursue a more pure way of dressing and making subtractions in the choice of decoration, hoping to create a casual and high-end atmosphere with the few and simplest items. The highlight of Clean Fit lies in the combination of low-saturated colors, clean shapes and textured materials to form a unique dressing formula.

Compared with the Vibe style, Clean Fit is more suitable for girls. The most important point in Clean Fit is that there are some small design ideas in simplicity, which seems to be a dialectical relationship between simplicity and complexity. Although this style of dressing advocates the abandonment of redundant and cumbersome additional decorations, it is the unique feature of Clean Fit to wear different materials and details on the basis of clean and simple overall lines or color blocks.

So, if you want to achieve Clean Fit, how should you wear it? Without a concrete understanding, it is difficult to truly understand this way of dressing. There are a few dressing rules that are particularly important. First of all, choose clean and well-fitting items as the basis of the whole outfit, reject all exaggerated and conspicuous big logos, and focus on tones with low color saturation. Then, create a sense of layering on the original basis to avoid the basic model from being too monotonous. Finally, you can add a piece or two of different colors or materials to break the limitation of cookie-cutter. If you master these well, you can control the Clean Fit style well.

From complicated to simple dressing aesthetics, Clean Fit is not only a dressing style, but also an unaffected, unintentional, free and free attitude towards life.

In fact, it is not difficult to see that Clean Fit can be seen in the private servers of many celebrities and models in street photography.Their private server street photos provide you with many dressing formulas that you can learn from.Those seemingly simple items are actually essential items in all outfits.Learn the core content of Clean Fit, and use those one-piece basic models to create your own style.

Kendall’s group of street photos also just verified this statement. The light blue shirt, white T, and jeans perfectly interpret the casualness of daily life on the street.

Zhou Yutong’s outdoor look by the sea is a simple white T with a denim A-line skirt, and the embroidered bow of the same color on the skirt is used as a scheming embellishment. Compared with the simplest basic model, this kind of decoration will not appear redundant, but adds some vitality to the whole outfit, and the relaxed outfit when going out to play can better decorate people’s good mood.

Black and white are the two most frequently chosen colors in Clean Fit. Zhou Xun answered this question for us on how to match them to make a boring match interesting. White suit, black vest, and white high-necked bottoming shirt, this combination has a wonderful chemical reaction, which seems to be split but integrated just right.

If you don’t want to use white as the main color, then switch to black. Ni Ni, who participated in the release of Gucci’s early spring series, took this group of street photos on the streets of South Korea, a simple black suit, a white high collar, and a well-fitting tailoring. The outfit is clean, high-end, and casual.

The white deer walking in the park chose a well-tailored black polo top and light blue jeans, which are clean and refreshing. The flower belt around the waist fits 100% with the field. Although there is no particularly eye-catching design, it is more casual and casual. Good looking.

As a walking street photography textbook, Gigi Hadid provides too many useful materials for fashion outfits. As Gigi’s favorite way of dressing, layering is a common collocation in Gigi street photography. Use a light khaki sweater as the basic item, and increase the sense of layering by layering. The combination of gray, light khaki and white also complement each other, and it is definitely a representative outfit of Clean Fit style.

With the rise of the simple style of dressing, many brands have also brought a lot of wonderful designs, providing more girls with new ideas of dressing.

The Row 2023 spring and summer series, with clean colors and neat tailoring, brings a chic visual feast. The core of The Row’s entire design concept is essentialism. The most representative basic elements are used throughout the design of this season. The loose and casual minimalist style and the advanced layering formula create a different sense of fashion.

Margaret Howell’s 2023 spring and summer collection still continues the brand’s traditional British neutral style.The clean lines and low-saturation colors convey the Margaret Howell’s simple and high-end sense seems to have a beauty of blurred boundaries.

The Nehera 2023 spring and summer series subtly integrate design sense, practicality, mix and match, fabric and color. This season’s single products are mostly covered with Nehera’s iconic mid-tone. This season’s new products also use the street as a show, with concise and clear expressions, vowing to carry out the concept of relaxed and happy dressing to the end.

The ALC 2023 spring and summer ready-to-wear series adopts three simple colors of light brown, white and black as the main colors. The contrast of different fabrics in terms of texture, and the way of layering single products, add some unique sense of fashion to the simplest basic style, with both atmosphere and practicality, which can be called a new model of Clean Fit wearing.

to simplify

Return to the heart

Let the vision cool down the summer

