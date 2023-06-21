Home » No More Rulers and Pharrell Williams collaborated on the book “Pharrell-isms” and officially launched a limited boxed signed edition
No More Rulers and Pharrell Williams collaborated on the book "Pharrell-isms" and officially launched a limited boxed signed edition

No More Rulers and Pharrell Williams collaborated on the book "Pharrell-isms" and officially launched a limited boxed signed edition

The auction “Just Phriends”, co-organized by Pharrell Williams and Colette founder Sarah Andelman on the auction platform JOOPITER, is now open for commodity bidding.

One of the standout items is a limited-edition boxed signed edition of “Pharrell-isms,” a collaboration between art organization No More Rulers, Princeton University Press, and Pharrell Williams.

“Pharrell-isms” in purple pocket binding is edited by Larry Warsh, founder of NMR. A series of witty quotes from Pharrell Williams in interviews and speeches are collected in up to 150 pages, which are quite inspiring and worthy of collection; and the above limited edition The special iteration of 300 sets is even more valuable, not only is each set individually numbered, but the cover is autographed by Pharrell.

The product can be purchased online through the JOOPITER website until June 26, or readers in Paris can choose to go to PERROTIN 8 MATIGNON until June 24 to purchase.

