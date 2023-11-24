no solution for employees who request recategorization

The municipal unions of Cinco Saltos have been demonstrating in front of the municipal building since Tuesday to demand the review of the recategorizations and the transfer of more than 300 contracted employees to the plant. For three days they have been in a state of permanent assembly, they still have not obtained a solution from the government.

UPCN, Soyem and ATE are in the vicinity of the Cinco Saltos municipal building making a claim that It began shortly after Liliana Alvarado took over as mayor. The municipal unions ask that the hiring methods that have more than 300 employees be reviewed, as well as that a salary increase be made.

Hoy, The UPCN Cinco Saltos delegate spoke with Río Negro and explained that “apparently there will be no recategorizations nor will the requested increases be granted. “We have not had written answers, everything was verbal.”

Meanwhile, the unions continue in a permanent assembly waiting for a solution. Today marks four days since the force measure began. The unions hope to reach an agreement before the new municipal administration begins.

The conflict is based on the 320 employees who have municipal contracts and who carry out tasks in the cemetery, inspection, compactors, sweeping, etc. «If there are 320 hired it is because there are 320 vacancies. “We accompany the management during the pandemic and this is the response,” said Juan Navarrete, referring to the executive’s silence.

Union conflict in Cinco Saltos: more than 15 days of claim

When the conflict begins, Juan Navarrete, general secretary of Soyem, stated that the claim began a few months after Liliana Alvarado took office. «More than three years ago we demanded the recategorization of municipal and permanent employees. As well as the transfer of hired personnel to the plant. Their contracts end on December 10 and they would be out on the streets after that date,” he assured LU19.

15 days ago, the unions met with Mayor Liliana Alvarado to discuss the salary increase. «It was lower than the current situation, the executive knows it and we know it. The three unions are present in a permanent assembly until they give us a concrete answer," Navarrete assured.





