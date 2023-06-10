“No statements on the facts”: Till Lindemann is apparently not threatened with any investigation in Lithuania

Guilty or not guilty? Millions of Rammstein fans are currently asking themselves this question after the serious allegations against Till Lindemann. According to media reports, the 60-year-old has nothing to fear, at least in Lithuania.

After a woman made allegations against the band after a Rammstein concert in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, the local police apparently spoke up. As the “Bild” newspaper claims to have found out from the authorities that no preliminary proceedings will be initiated against Till Lindemann in Lithuania. This coincides with a report by the Lithuanian site “lrytas.lt”.

The justification for this decision is therefore “that there are no statements on the facts”. Corresponding documents from the Northern Irish police have not yet been submitted. The alleged victim, a woman from Northern Ireland who calls herself Shelby Lynn on Instagram and Twitter, posted pictures of bruises on her hip on Instagram after the concert. She also claimed to have been drugged. She doesn’t know by whom.

According to her statement, the injuries occurred at a backstage party of the band, but she could not say exactly where the hematomas came from. However, she made it clear on Instagram that Till Lindemann neither touched her nor forced her to do anything.

There is no allegation of rape

According to the concert visitor in Lithuania, however, numerous other women had reported on social networks and made serious allegations against Lindemann. Accordingly, the acquaintance of the Rammstein frontman, Alena Makeeva, is said to have recruited young women for the singer to have sex.

As influencer Kayla Shyx claims on YouTube, the women were not informed beforehand that it was not the official after-show party to which they were invited, nor that sexual acts should take place at the after-show party not been communicated. According to Shyx, a number of women have reported rough sex with the singer and Lindemann offering illegal drugs.

The 60-year-old’s poem “When you sleep,” in which his lyrical self fantasizes about the rape of women under knockout drops, is seen by many alleged victims as evidence of Shelby Lynn’s allegations. In his songs, the artist often reflects on cross-border sexual acts, as in “I hurt you”. “Bites, kicks, hard blows, needle, pliers, blunt saw. Make a wish, I won’t say no. And introduce you to rodents,” are the lines here.

So far, however, none of the women is said to have made the accusation of rape, as the “Bild” newspaper also announced in its YouTube format carrot and stick.

About a week ago, the band then released a statement via Instagram, which reads, among other things: “The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations have hit us all very badly and we take them extremely seriously.”

“Do not participate in public prejudice”

The six musicians don’t want any “public prejudice” – in either direction. “We condemn any kind of transgression and ask you: Do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. They have a right to their point of view,” the post reads. But the band demands this not only for the women who raise the allegations, but also for themselves: “But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced either.”

At a concert in Munich a few days ago, Lindemann personally commented on the allegations. First, the musicians fell on their knees in front of the spectators, then Till Lindemann said: “We were very lucky with the announced storm, believe me, the other one will also pass.”