NOAH Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection: Embracing Socially Excluded Groups and Pirates

NOAH Unveils New Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection for Socially Excluded Groups and Pirates

American clothing brand, NOAH, has recently launched a new collection specifically designed for “socially excluded groups and pirates”. The brand aims to celebrate and showcase the resilience and uniqueness of these individuals who often find themselves on the fringes of society.

Brendon Babenzien, the Principal of NOAH Brand, explains the inspiration behind the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. He references quotes from Ralph Waldo Emerson, an author, naturalist, and abolitionist, stating, “‘To be great is to be misunderstood’ and ‘The greatest achievement is to be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you someone else’.” Babenzien acknowledges his desire to show respect to the people he has encountered in his life who embody these principles. This includes those in the music industry, from punk to new wave to hip-hop artists, as well as skateboarders, painters, and writers. However, he emphasizes the importance of recognizing those “unrecognized” groups present in every corner of the world and every city. These groups may struggle to adapt to current societal norms or face temporary challenges integrating into society, but Babenzien believes they are actually ahead of the rest of us. He expresses gratitude to all socially excluded groups and pirates for inspiring him.

Building upon this inspiration, the NOAH Autumn/Winter 2023 collection ventures beyond comfort zones, offering new styles and designs. Some notable pieces in the collection include two-pocket chinos, wide pants with reverse pleats, military trousers with reverse pleats, wool check capes with fringe details, asymmetric knit argyle sweater vests, and a peach pink flocked wool jacket. Additionally, for the first time, the brand has also unveiled a range of shoes that have been independently designed.

Fashion enthusiasts and supporters of NOAH can mark their calendars for August 17, as the 2023 autumn and winter series will be officially released on the brand’s official website and designated dealers. Interested individuals are encouraged to keep an eye out for this unique and inclusive collection that aims to showcase the beauty of embracing individuality and breaking societal norms.