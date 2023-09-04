NOAH x Niwaki Collaborate to Bring a New Joint Gardening Series

NOAH Collaborates with Niwaki for New Joint Gardening Series

In an exciting collaboration, NOAH, the renowned fashion brand, has partnered with Japanese brand Niwaki to launch a new joint gardening series. Niwaki is dedicated to creating high-quality products suitable for gardening and planting activities. This collaboration aims to bring impeccable design and Japanese craftsmanship into green spaces, extending from traditional gardens to urban window-side balconies.

The centerpiece of this collection is a dark washed daily denim jacket featuring exposed white stitching and the striking Niwaki Logo printed on the back. Complementing the clothing line, accessories include navy blue and white American-made handbags adorned with the Niwaki Logo, as well as pruning shears and folding saws beautifully decorated with the NOAH brand name.

NOAH expressed admiration for Niwaki’s perfectionism and attention to detail, which has resulted in the creation of single products that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. The brand believes that this joint effort will appeal to gardening enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

The latest NOAH x Niwaki joint gardening series is now available for purchase on the official NOAH website. Prices for items in this collection range from $32 to $278, catering to various budgets. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the website and explore the range of products themselves.

This collaboration follows NOAH’s successful partnership with PUMA in launching joint shoes previously. The brand’s commitment to teaming up with other brands has proved to be a winning strategy, allowing them to tap into different markets and cater to diverse customer preferences.

The NOAH x Niwaki joint gardening series is expected to be well-received by gardening enthusiasts and fashion enthusiasts alike. With its blend of practicality, style, and craftsmanship, it is likely to become a sought-after collection among those who appreciate quality gardening tools and fashion-forward attire.

As the gardening industry continues to gain popularity, collaborations such as these provide consumers with unique options that seamlessly integrate style into their gardening endeavors. With this partnership, NOAH and Niwaki are bridging the gap between gardening and fashion, offering a fresh perspective on both activities.

For those interested, do not miss the opportunity to own a piece from this remarkable collection by visiting the official NOAH website.

