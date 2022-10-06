Listen to the audio version of the article

The 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature is Annie Ernaux, French writer and author of the novel Years (Years, 2008). He wins the recognition “for the courage and clinical acuity with which he discovers the roots, distances and collective bonds of personal memory”, say the reasons. Its too The event a book on the theme of clandestine abortion from which the homonymous film The Choice of was taken Anne – The Event which in 2021 won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. The verdict comes from Stockholm, where the ritual of opening the white door of the Swedish Academy was observed. The prize is worth SEK 10 million ($ 914,704).

Born in Lillebonne (Seine-Maritime) on 1 September 1940, Annie Ernaux is one of the most influential voices on the French cultural scene. Studied and published all over the world, her work was consecrated by the publisher Gallimard who collected her main writings in a single volume in the prestigious Quarto series. In her books she has reinvented the ways and possibilities of autobiography, transforming the story of her life into a sharp tool for social, political and existential investigation.

Considered a contemporary classic, it is loved by generations of readers and students. In Italy the Orma Editore has published the novels The place, Yearswinner of the European Witch Prize 2016, The other daughter, Girl memory, A womanwinner of the 2019 Gregor von Rezzori Prize, The shame e The frozen woman. In 2017 he received the Marguerite Yourcenar Award for Lifetime Achievement, in 2018 the Hemingway Award for Literature, in 2022 the Mondello International Literary Award – Foreign Author Section.

The predictions of the eve that went in the direction of Salman Rushdie, novelist of Indian origin of the Satanic Verses against which Iran issued a Fatwā in the 1980s and who, a little over a month ago, was stabbed in New York. Another hot name was that of Michel Houellebecq, compatriot of the winner and author of the Elementary particlesan intellectual very skilled at sparking controversy.