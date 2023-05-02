Nobel, that’s why women win less than men

It is a painful presence that of women in science. If we think of the Nobel Prize, for example, only one woman wins every fifteen men. Numbers in hand, it would seem that the prestigious honor has a gender problem.

To denounce and analyze this disparity is Elizabeth Strickland in his essay The mothers of ideas. Women Scientists and the Nobel Prize (Nemapress Editions), which presents the biographical and professional profile of women scientists who have been awarded the Nobel Prize. “In more than 120 years – writes the Italian mathematician and academic – only sixty-one women have received this coveted recognition: given that the winners were almost nine hundred until 2022, this means that every 15 men won only one woman”. And the winners, according to data published on the Nobel Foundation website, “are mostly white American men”.

Already full professor of algebra at the Mathematics Department of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Strickland, she was the first woman to be appointed vice president of the National Institute of Higher Mathematics. A curriculum that boasts teachings at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Gender inequality is a topic that is particularly close to her heart, as she is co-founder of the Gender University Observatory of the three Roman universities which has been active since 2009. In 2013 Strickland was awarded by the Capitoline administration the Excellent Women Prize of Rome.

The reasons for the disparity

But to what is this disparity due? Is the Committee that awards the Nobel really male-dominated? “According to the UNESCO Institute of Statistics, women represent less than 30% of the world‘s total scientists,” explains Strickland. While there has been progress, the fight for the inclusion of women in these fields remains an urgency. The pandemic has made this situation worse, as many women have been forced to take on more household responsibilities due to the lockdown, reducing their time for scientific research and publications.

The illusion of 2020

«The Nobel seemed to have registered a change in 2020 – writes Strickland -, when as many as four prizes were awarded to women, after decades of antechamber and unjust underestimation of talents and results. You illustrate them

among the four winners (Louise Gluck instead won the Nobel Prize for literature) were Andrea Ghez for physics, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna for chemistry: the latter two, who have developed a technique that allows you to cut and paste the DNA, thus rewriting the code of life, represented the first case in the history of the prize dedicated to science divided between two women”.

Because female quotas are not a solution

How to correct this disparity? Some have also proposed a “women’s quota” for the Nobel but according to Göran Hansson, general secretary of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, a quota would not be desirable to correct the gender imbalance because it would not be in line with Alfred’s will Nobel, according to which women must win because they are better and not because they are women. But what about when women’s work is ignored and awards are given to their colleagues for similar research?

The life and exploits of female scientists against stereotypes

From Marie Curie to Gerty Cori (Nobel for Medicine 1947), from Maria Goeppert Mayer (Nobel for Physics 1963) to Rita Levi Montalcini (Nobel for Medicine 1986), Strickland’s essay shows the characteristics that unite these twenty-three “Mothers of ideas”, highlighting all their determination and passion for discoveries, which are essential for overcoming gender stereotypes: «Even if some had been told that science was for males – writes Strickland – they undaunted continued to their way. However, it must also be said that the road in question in the majority of cases has been paved by far-sighted families, patient parents, conscientious teachers”.

If determination and passion are not enough

Despite the difficulties in the world of scientific work, many female students often show curiosity for science from an early age, but just as often lose interest due to a lack of motivation or uninspiring teachings». But there is also a need for a further quality to shine: “Margherita Hack said that women have all the skills to be valid scientists – concludes Strickland -, however, they must add determination to their cultural baggage”.