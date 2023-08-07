Nobel Vega, Beloved Children’s TV Character from Puerto Rico, Passes Away at 92

Cuban Actor Nobel Vega, best known for his role as Tío Nobel in a children’s game show in Puerto Rico, has sadly passed away at the age of 92. The news was confirmed by Telemundo television network and later verified by his wife, Nadine Zayas.

In a heartfelt statement, Zayas expressed her gratitude to the fans and viewers who adored and embraced Tío Nobel as their beloved uncle. She thanked the generation of children who still hold him close to their hearts and referred to them not only as children but as his little nephews. The spokesman for Zayas, Omar Matos, conveyed her words on her behalf.

Nobel Vega, who was due to celebrate his 93rd birthday on August 21, had been residing in Miami with his family. In 2015, he suffered a stroke that left a lasting impact on his health.

The passing of Nobel Vega has left a void in the hearts of many who grew up watching his wholesome programming on PR Television. Emanuel Soltero, known as “Shabum,” took to his Instagram account to bid farewell to his great friend and mentor. Soltero thanked Vega for imparting valuable life lessons and for being a part of their childhood. He also expressed his gratitude for Vega’s hospitality and mentorship and mentioned missing their lunches in Miami. Soltero concluded by saying, “Rest in Peace dear Uncle Nobel…your magical friend SHABUM!”

Additional details surrounding the actor’s passing and further updates on the news can be found on elvocero.com.

