Nobis, Jay Chou, and PSG Launch “ACE of STADE” Limited Edition Co-Branded Box Series

Nobis, the high-end functional down brand from Canada, has made a splash in the Greater China region with their latest collaboration. The brand has joined forces with Chinese music superstar Jay Chou and Paris Saint-Germain Football Club to launch the “ACE of STADE” limited edition co-branded box series.

The joint magic box, inspired by Jay Chou’s classic song “Blue and White Porcelain,” cleverly combines the blue and white porcelain totem with the classic blue of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club through relief techniques. This release comes at the perfect time, coinciding with nobis’ official entry into the Greater China region. Endorsed by Jay Chou, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for the brand as it looks to make its mark in the domestic market.

The “ACE of STADE” series embodies nobis’ climate-responsive clothing system concept and features a STADE high-performance laminated jacket and ACE multi-functional urban shell jacket combination. The design draws inspiration from Chinese Tang suits and urban outdoor fashion, combining high-tech functionality with urban practicality.

Established in Canada in 2007, nobis has gained popularity in North America, South Korea, Europe, and other international high-end functional down jacket markets. The brand is known for its classic fashion tailoring and professional snowsuit performance.

In celebration of the collaboration, the Shanghai Ruiou Plaza store held an opening event and launched a limited-edition co-branded gift box. Celebrity friends of Jay Chou, including Wu Jianhao and Wang Junkai, showed their support at the event.

The “nobis x Jay Chou x PSG ACE of STADE” joint series is limited to 800 sets worldwide, with hidden items available for limited sales in China. Lucky buyers will also have the chance to win tickets to Jay Chou’s 2024 “Carnival” World Tour Concert in Paris and a round-trip air ticket to Paris. The limited edition series is available for consultation and purchase at Dewu, nobis mini program official boutique, nobis Xiaohongshu flagship store, nobis Tmall official flagship store, and nobis offline stores.