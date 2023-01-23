Home Entertainment Noble Panacea enhances selective distribution in the Italian market
Noble Panacea enhances selective distribution in the Italian market

Noble Panacea enhances selective distribution in the Italian market

«The strong link between the Italian market and Noble Panacea is dictated by some important and specific reasons. First, Italy has a natural and historical propensity to understand, recognize and appreciate luxury and quality craftsmanship. Indeed, it is the homeland to which many of the most important artistic masterpieces belong, some of which are inspired precisely by scientific ideals in defining beauty: we use very sophisticated supramolecular technologies to enhance beauty; it can therefore be said that our Osmv technology is a real molecular sculpture, a masterpiece in itself. Furthermore, Italy is the fourth largest market for luxury skincare and stable and sustainable growth is expected over the next five years. The affinity of the Italian market with the Noble Panacea proposals is remarkable and is confirmed by the positive purchasing trends by Italian customers since 2020″.

The speaker is Céline Talabaza, CEO of Noble Panacea, a high-end skincare brand founded by Sir Fraser Stoddart, 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work in the study of molecular motion, during which he discovered and patented the organic molecular vessel. The formulas are created by scientists who adhere to the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry, without additives, the products are sustainable both in the packaging and in the formulations and in completely recyclable single doses thanks to the partnership with TerraCycle.

In Italy, the brand is sold on Net-A-Porter and Luisa Via Roma, «two very selective platforms for beauty brands, structured to respond to the desires and needs of digitally agile and high-end consumers, perfectly in line with the typical clientele of Noble Panacea – explains the CEO -. We are also featured on The Beautyholic Shop where we are currently experiencing triple digit growth and where we see great potential. Finally, we are available on noblepanacea.com through which we ship anywhere in Italy». And he adds: «In the light of the great growth trend and the continuous interest we are seeing from the Italian market, we are aiming to increase our presence in the area. In fact, we are already present at La Rinascente Rome, we have launched the corner at La Rinascente Florence, while the opening in Milan is scheduled for spring 2023».

