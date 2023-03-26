Lucas Benvenuto, the young man who denounced the driver Jey Mammón for sexual abuse in 2020 and whose case had a strong impact in the media during the last weekpointed against another important figure of Telefe.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



It was through his personal Instagram profile, where Benvenuto carried out a live narrating more aspects of his condition and his need to want to find “peace” at a time of high media exposure.

But the young man did not remain silent, and assured that Mammon’s property He is not the only star of the “family channel” who committed this type of crime. “There are many more celebrities involved,” he said.

And he added an indirect description about another famous driver of the leading channel. “I don’t know if you heard that there is another Telefe driver that another person came out to say that he also harassed him when he was a child. We all know who the other driver is… I think he travels the world it seems to me”, he recounted.

With that reference, the driver opened all kinds of speculation and questions on social networks. “Nobody dares to say, that’s how it happened with me and they know what that does, it delays things, because to expose a person there must be a complaint or a conviction to speak in public”, he detailed.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



He was also in charge of expanding information about the process he had to go through when he was encouraged to tell his story.

«It was very hard when they told me that he had almost been banned. I think that there was a black hand that made the cause prescribeBecause it was a famous person. They tried to leave me without strength and they succeeded, “he recounted.

Lucas Benvenuto said that the other telefe driver who harassed a child is the one who “travels the world” pic.twitter.com/iyDaXItVLr – elli (@l3monp4y) March 25, 2023

«The lousy judge of this last complaint sealed it for life. That is to say that my case will not be able to be reopened, there is no going back. They all told me to go for the truth trial. But in that trial there is no conviction, I will not be able to obtain a conviction. The only thing that is going to do is revictimize myself and go through that horrifying thing that I lived through again.. I believe that social condemnation is worth more than that fart judgment, “she added.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



And he explained: “I don’t want to step on a court anymore, because when I left there ended up in intensive care with a suicide attempt. The judicial system is not prepared to be in charge of a case of sexual abuse against a minor”.

Regarding the criticism he received, he expressed: «I understand that there are two points of view: those who believe me, on the one hand, and on the other are the other people who are haters who behind a computer can give very ugly opinions. I stay with those who supported me from the beginning«.



