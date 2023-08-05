Nobody knows what a body can

Bruce Willis sold his digital version. He retires for health reasons but safeguards the image rights of his avatar, which in the future will be reproduced faithfully, perfectly, and with a wide range of genders, states, and ages by cyber design.

He was lucky, the pioneers always gain a few centimeters from the corporation: he became famous before the contracts required the interpreters to previously resign those rights in favor of the company in order to work. And at this time, -which we will soon remember as mythical-, in which the actors and actresses of the audiovisual industry still had to contribute authentic knowledge, talents, skills and intelligence contained in their own bodies. Before the virtual design came replacement, with absolutely realistic presence avatars. But above all: cheap, which is what the corporation requires. And docile.

A designer generating a complete cast from his gamer chair. Of figures incapable of demanding anything. And always ready for the ideology that is printed on them.

Be careful, I do not play the dystopian prophet here, do not throw things at me. There is no prophecy here because I am not ahead of anything, I just accompany. This is already happening. Nor is there, for the same reason, any dystopia: I am not talking about the future, but rather the present.

Where will all the knowledge, the long-learned skills, the acting prodigies end up now?

Quiet. There is the old theater. Where they were born. Always ready and waiting with the door open.

There is no doubt: today the theater is the art of the future. Alternative. Of course: as long as actors and actresses keep those knowledge of time. That ability to surprise thanks to everything his body can, which is his most authentic open secret. And making clear its difficulty.

Like those shadow theater puppeteers who expose the trick from the beginning -so that nobody imagines that it is a vulgar video projected from behind-; the theater will go on forever exposing its precariousness to contrast its achievements. That original precariousness of the living body that we have forgotten watching Marvel movies.

These days we are reopening our show La vis cómica at the CCC. We debuted four years ago, and except during the pandemic we haven’t stopped doing shows. That original montage makes for an epic movie. In the five months of rehearsal, two interpreters operated on for different ailments and recovered. Another stressed and about to give up. Me overwhelmed, under observation in a cardiological guard. When there was still a week left to show, the one that remained, the ineffable Cutuli, fell, yes, into a mechanical workshop pit. He gets up without fractures, unusual, miraculous, but with tremendous pain that would last for weeks. He returns crippled for the dress rehearsal, we modify the whole set to reduce the most painful part of it a bit and they go out into the ring as if nothing had happened. Of course: between the four of them they add more than one hundred years of stage experience. And they make it count. The public, which is amazed at the extraordinary abilities of the cast, their endless histrionics, which celebrates the criticism and the cascade of awards, does not even suspect the vicissitudes. Look at the show as if that harmony were a normal occurrence. And it is not, by the way. What the comic’s body can do is definitely abnormal. That’s why it surprises. It is abnormal to overcome pain. His memory is abnormal, capable of remembering hours of text; the ability to make you laugh or cry with a gesture, the power and beauty of a worked voice that can sound in the last row as if it were speaking into your ear. The supreme power of bringing someone else’s body to one’s own body, materializing the presence of an absence, is abnormal. That rare mimetic intelligence is abnormal.

It is no coincidence that until a couple of centuries ago they were suspected of being witches.

It is abnormal and the only place where it can be preserved and displayed today is in the theater.

Nobody knows what a body can do, Baruch Spinoza once said. A necessary phrase. Essential.

The theater is without a doubt the space capable of turning that sentence into a show.

*Author and director of La vis cómica. The work is presented on Tuesdays at the Cultural Center of Cooperation, Av. Corrientes 1543.

