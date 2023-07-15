Nobody wins Mega Millions lottery in the US and prize amounts to $640 million

The Mega Millions American lottery prize amounted to 640 million dollars as there was no winner in the most recent draw.

The numbers read Friday night were 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 with a Mega Ball of 15.

The 640 million dollars would be only if the winner agrees to receive the money in installments for 29 years. If you want to get everything in one hit, the prize is 328 million. The next announcement is Tuesday.

Even though there is only a one in 302.6 million chance to win, many try their luck, especially when the loot is widening.

The last time a person won the Mega Millions was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

