Nodal’s Sister Shares First Photo and Confirms Arrival of New Baby to the Family

Nodal’s sister, Amely González Nodal, has finally confirmed the arrival of a new baby to the family and shared the first photo on social media. The image shows Amely holding the newborn baby in her arms. The black and white photo was captioned with the phrase “Loving you very much.” Amely later celebrated her son’s two months of life by posting another image on her official Instagram account on September 8. The post received a flood of congratulatory messages for the baby’s birth. The baby boy was born on July 8, and according to a previous publication by content creator Chamonic, his name is Amel.

Despite rumors suggesting that Nodal and Cazzu’s first-born had already arrived, Cazzu denied these speculations by sharing a photograph of her pregnancy belly on Instagram. In front of her audience, Nodal expressed his excitement about becoming a father during his last show, stating, “This is my last show as a dad, the next time I give a show, I’m going to be a dad.” Cazzu also addressed the curiosity of her fans about the baby’s birthdate, responding, “Whenever he feels like it, I guess.”

