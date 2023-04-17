Noelia Marzol wants to be a mother again: “I got a kind of addiction”

This Sunday, Noelia Marzol went through the mobile of relentless and assured that she wants to be a mother for the third time. Four months after the birth of her daughter Afonsina, the dancer confessed that she is already thinking of bringing a new baby into the house.

“I was always the one who said I’m not getting married, the children were there, always stand byand I was always very afraid of how they transmitted to me what motherhood had to be like, that it did not coincide much with what I liked or what I wanted for my life, “the actress began by saying in the note.

As she expressed in some other notes and posts on her social networks, Noelia considered that motherhood today “is passed as each one wants and not as it should be” and that women today have life projects just like men, for so that shouldn’t stop you from being a mother.

Marzol said that both her work and that of her husband make things a bit complicated at home, but that “the desire to be together ends up making the combo work.”

“Anyway, I have people who obviously help me. There are also the children’s nannies. They are people that I love as if they were my family. My mom is very close and so are my in-laws,” she added.

Finally, about her desire to have a third child, the artist revealed: “A kind of addiction grabbed me. I don’t want to run out of babies in the house. The smell, having them close, give me a lot of tenderness and I want to be a mother again. It took me a long time to have Alfonsina and I’m thinking about when… I really want to go through that process again”.