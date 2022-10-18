Home Entertainment Nolan talks about insisting on film making: higher resolution, better color rendering – People – cnBeta.COM
Nolan talks about insisting on film making: higher resolution, better color rendering

Nolan talks about insisting on film making: higher resolution, better color rendering – People – cnBeta.COM

Due to production costs and various factors, there are not many directors who still insist on using film to shoot movies. Christopher Nolan is one of them. Recently, he talked about the reasons why he insisted on using film. The following is his interview.

Films shot on film have higher resolution and better color rendering in the video format. So if you want to make a film that looks real, that looks realistic, film photography is by far the best way to simulate it with the naked eye. Therefore, film is a very important medium that can be used.

Digital photography is especially suitable for certain styles of movies, cartoons or movies with strong colors, etc. But I think that if you want to keep the original appearance of the world as seen by the naked eye, film is the best choice if you want to make a movie with a delicate and vivid visual experience.

I (Nolan) feel that, mostly because of economic and industrial issues, film is undervalued, which is not a good thing at all. Digital distribution has advantages in many ways, not least maintaining the consistency of film quality that film is difficult to achieve. The best form of viewing a finished film is still well-maintained film. I think it’s very important for film creators to recognize that and maintain that format.

