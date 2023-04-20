Non-oil exports fell 84.5% in Neuquén and there are doubts about diversification

Sales of the non-energy sector (fruit, chemical products and other goods) reached a maximum of 408 million dollars in 2006, falling to 63 million dollars in 2022, that is, it registered a fall of 84.5%.

The data, devoid of a political or ideological vision, marks precisely how the private companies that bet on developing productive plans outside the star sector in Neuquén have behaved: energy.

The Acipan economic observatory, the Industry, Production and Related Trade Association announced the behavior of exports and highlighted the impressive increase in sales in the oil sector.

He specified that Argentine exports, between 2011 and 2022, increased by an accumulated 6.6% and that, in the same period, those in the province of Neuquén increased by 700% (8 times), reaching 2.9 billion dollars in 2022. 

He noted that, in 2022 the province of Neuquén exported almost 3 billion dollars, exceeding again -after two decades- the barrier of one billion of dollars.

Neuquén exports were equivalent in 2022 to 3.3% of the country’s total sales abroad. However, they still do not surpass the mark of the year 2000 when they represented almost 5% of the total national exports.

In the last 4 years, Neuquén exports increased 24 timess, positioning itself as the province with the best performance in said period.

The report from the chamber of commerce concludes that “the Neuquén export boom is explained almost exclusively by sales of fuel and energy, which represented 97.8% of total provincial sales abroad in 2022.”

After the success, he explained that non-oil exports represented only 2% of the total exported.

The concept of productive diversification is part of the main ideas of politics and economic sectors, although the experiences have dissimilar results.

It can be noted in the credit, the development of the stations of fish farming in Piedra del Águila with the authorization of a slaughter plant. Kilometers before that town, along Route 237, several hectares are observed with the abandoned poplar plantation that was financed by the State but that required a lake level for its irrigation. Exequiel Ramos Mexía that was not foreseen.

To stock maintenance gcattle herder and the development of fattening The corral contrasts the abandonment of chicken breeding sites due to the increase in grains and sanitary requirements.

The explanation of the rise

“Exports were not very important 11 years ago, we are talking about 400 million dollars against 2,900; Anyway, this has an exclusive reading and it is the important production of oil and gas that has begun to be exported”.

The president of Acipan, Daniel González, said that the pandemic, of the few good things that it brought, is that by lowering the internal consumption of fuels it allowed exports, which later continued with the growth of the exploitation of Vaca Muerta and the value it has the barrel of oil as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“For more than a year we have values ​​close to 100, today it is around 80 dollars, but the reality is that all this is what explains this great increase, such is the case that 97.8% of exports are oil and gas, only 2% is from the rest of the products,” he told AM550 radio.

When asked by the journalist Agustín Amado if this throws productive diversification overboard, he said that he was convinced that “we must diversify it, we cannot live exclusively from oil and gas.”



