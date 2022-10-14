Home Entertainment Noon Sunshine revealed the progress of the drama, saying that the schedule of “County Party Courtyard” is undetermined jqknews
Hu Ge’s “County Party Courtyard” stills

Sohu Entertainment News recently, the online TV drama “County Party Committee Compound” will be broadcast on November 4, which has aroused heated discussions among netizens. On October 14th, the official account of Noon Sunshine posted a document on the social platform to reveal the progress of the project, saying that the schedule of the TV series “County Party Courtyard” has not been determined, and “Cherry Amber” and “In the Name of a Son” are still in the script creation stage and have not yet started. Netizens have left messages expressing their expectation for the early broadcast of “County Party Courtyard”.

It is reported that “County Party Committee Courtyard” is a contemporary urban drama directed by Kong Sheng, written by Wang Xiaogun, and starred by Hu Ge, Wu Yue, Zhang Xincheng, Liu Haoran, Huang Lei, Liu Tao and Wan Qian.

The play tells that on the eve of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Mei Xiaoge took office as the magistrate of Guangming County, and became colleagues with Lv Qingshan, secretary of the county party committee, and Ai Xianzhi, deputy secretary of the county party committee. A story of problems and troubles that ensue.Return to Sohu, see more

See also  Huang Zitao and Song Zuer's "Don't Fall in Love with the Boss" ended with "Secret Love Aesthetics" and gained a high reputation-Qianlong.com.cn

