Jordan Peele continues to surprise and make people think: in his third feature film, with “Nope” the American director continues on the excellent path of his two previous works, “Escape – Get Out” and “Noi”.

At the center of the story are a brother and sister, OJ and Emerald, who run a family ranch with their father Otis.

When the parent dies, struck by a nickel fallen inexplicably from the sky, the two inherit the property: while they try to preserve the family activities, they begin to warn of the mysterious presences that seem to come directly from the sky above their home. Emerald thinks there is something paranormal involved and convinces OJ to install cameras on the ranch in hopes of understanding what is happening around them.

Among the most anticipated titles of the year, “Nope” not only does not disappoint expectations, but even manages to go beyond the forecasts with an exciting and entertaining story, accompanied by an editing capable of giving a perfect rhythm for the entire duration (approx. 135 minutes) and a series of sequences that do not spare a fierce criticism of the “society of images” in which we live.

An intelligent and highly topical film

Compared to the two previous feature films already mentioned, Peele thinks less about racial issues (although there is no lack of ideas in this sense too) but gives space to a very important sociological reflection. “Nope” is a film of great intelligence and very topicality on the world of show business: it is a film on the gaze of all of us contemporary spectators, increasingly hungry for images to film, record and archive in our digital spaces. Although it is a theme that has already been treated a lot by cinema in recent years, Peele manages to give new life to the subject with a series of deeply original and personal narrative and stylistic choices. “Nope” is however also a film “about cinema”, as evidenced by the fact that the main characters are descendants of the jockey taken at a gallop by Eadweard Muybridge’s cameras in 1878 in one of the first experiments of “moving images” in history and in one of the fundamental stages of approaching the invention of the Seventh Art .

The third clue can only prove it: Peele is a full-fledged author and one of the most significant names in American cinema today.

Possessor

Another disturbing and awaited film has recently arrived on Amazon Prime Video: “Possessor” by Brandon Cronenberg, son of the famous David. The protagonist is Tasya Vos, an agent employed by a company in possession of a technology capable of controlling functions motor and psychological aspects of other individuals. The goal is to transform unsuspecting victims into unscrupulous killers, on behalf of very wealthy clients. body, in this case), still managing to have a personal touch.The visual talent is everything, but in this story that initially promises a lot there are too many redundant passages and numerous subdued sequences to be able to arrive at a fully satisfactory outcome. the beginning and the ending are very suggestive, but in the middle there are several discounted moments and a little too conventional for the genre to which they belong.