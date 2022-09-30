Home Entertainment norda’s flagship shoe norda™️001 adds two new autumn and winter colorways | HYPEBEAST
Canadian shoe brand norda was founded in 2020 by cross-country athletes Nicholas Martire and Willamina Martire. It adheres to the spirit of “Toughest conditions bring out the best” and is committed to designing running shoes that can cope with extreme weather conditions. Now the brand is officially under its umbrella. The popular shoe model norda™️001 brings the latest autumn and winter colorways “Stealth Black” and “Labrador Tea”.

Norda™️001 is made of Bio-Based Dyneema® Fiber high-tech functional material, which is super light and extremely durable, even 15 times stronger than steel. The one-piece body is designed with seamless weave, equipped with Vibram®️ sole and the most elastic SLE midsole technology, which brings excellent cushioning performance and provides the ultimate grip. After the details of 10 5mm three-dimensional round nails are added, it can better meet the needs of various rugged off-road terrains. The brand also adds high-strength reflective materials to the toe cap, tongue and both sides of the shoe body, which can provide users with the best protection in the dark environment.

