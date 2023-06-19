Home » Norrie, Cerúndulo, Schwartzman and Musetti debut with victories at Queen’s Club
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Cameron Norrie kicked off his bid to win the Queen’s Club tournament title by beating Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Monday. Argentines Francisco Cerúndolo and Diego Schwartzman also scored victories.

After reaching the round of 16 on the clay at Roland Garros, Cerundulo took to the grass in west London and defeated American Tommy Paul 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.

Schwartzman, for his part, beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-2, 6-4.

Seeded fifth at the London event and current number one in British tennis, Norrie saved a break point and wasted three match points before finally sealing the win with his fourth chance.

“It’s a nice feeling to be back on the pitch and play in London with a full stadium,” said Norrie, who lost the 2021 tournament final to Matteo Berrettini.

British fans are in for a treat this week. Andy Murray, riding a 10-match winning streak on grass by winning back-to-back titles on the ATP Challengers tour, will compete in the singles and doubles draw alongside Norrie.

In other results, American Sebastian Korda defeated British Dan Evans 6-4, 7-5 and Italian Lorenzo Musetti defeated British Jan Choinski 6-4, 6-4.

