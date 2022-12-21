original title:

North American box office: “Avatar: The Way of Water” strongly drives the North American box office to rebound

China News Agency, Los Angeles, December 18 (Reporter Zhang Shuo) “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Avatar: The Way of Water) outshone the box office at the opening weekend, strongly driving the North American box office to rebound.

According to the film market data released by the box office statistics website boxofficemojo on December 18, the North American weekend box office (December 16-18) of 20 films reported a revenue of more than 152 million US dollars, a 305% increase from the previous month. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is undoubtedly the biggest driver of this wave of gains. The film debuted on the 16th, with a box office sales of about 134 million US dollars in the opening weekend, accounting for more than 88% of the total box office in the statistical period, and it was the first in the latest North American weekend box office list.

In December 2009, James Cameron wrote and directed the first “Avatar” (Avatar) turned out. The film was a huge success at the box office, ranking No. 4 on the North American box office list with over US$785 million and topping the global box office list with over US$2.9 billion.

After 13 years, “Avatar” returned to the big screen. This fantasy action film, still directed and co-written by James Cameron, not only once again proved its box office appeal, but also won the 80th Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Director and Best Drama in the award season track . At present, major movie websites have rated “Avatar: Way of Water” as 8.1 on IMDb, 69 on MTC, 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, and A on CinemaScore. Compared with the first film, the IMDb score has improved, the CinemaScore score has remained the same, and the MTC score and Rotten Tomatoes freshness have declined. Some critics said that the film’s special effects scenes are magnificent and magnificent, bringing shocking audio-visual enjoyment, but compared with the high-level picture quality, the plot pales in comparison.

“Avatar: Way of Water” is far behind by double-digit or triple-digit gaps among the other top ten North American weekend box office films in this issue.

The action comedy “Violent Night” (Violent Night) dropped nearly 36% month-on-month this weekend, and continued to rank second on the list with approximately US$5.62 million. At present, the cumulative North American box office of this restricted Santa Claus theme movie is about 34.96 million U.S. dollars. Including overseas markets, the total box office so far is about 55.06 million U.S. dollars.

The Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” fell nearly 52% month-on-month, with a weekend box office of about 5.4 million US dollars, falling from the fifth consecutive weekend box office in North America to the third place in this round. At present, the cumulative North American box office of this sci-fi action film is about 419 million US dollars, surpassing “Doctor Strange 2: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and rising to the second place on the North American box office list in 2022. Including overseas markets, the total box office of the film so far is about 786 million US dollars, surpassing “The Batman” (The Batman) and rising to No. 5 on the global box office list in 2022.

New week, awards season hit “Babylon” hits theaters Dec. 23. The film was written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who won the 89th Academy Award for Best Director for “La La Land”. This historical drama comedy that once again focuses on Hollywood has been nominated for 5 awards in the 80th Golden Globe Awards. In addition, the biographical musical drama “Dancing with Love” (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) will also be released on the same day.