original title:

North American box office: ‘Black Panther 2’ takes North American weekend box office leap by $200 million

China News Agency, Los Angeles, November 13 (Reporter Zhang Shuo) Under the strong drive of Marvel’s latest superhero movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, the North American weekend box office jumped 200 million for the first time since early July this year. Dollar.

The North American box office statistics website boxofficemojo.com released movie market data on November 13. The North American weekend box office of 23 films (November 11 to 13) reported about 208 million US dollars, a month-on-month increase of about 258%, becoming the North American box office in 2022 so far. The 4th “200 Million Dollar Weekend”.

In February 2018, Disney launched its first “Black Panther” (Black Panther), which was a great success. The North American opening weekend box office reached 202 million US dollars. In terms of word of mouth, it also received an IMDb score of 7.3, MTC score of 88, and Rotten Tomatoes freshness. 96% success. At present, the film ranks sixth in the North American box office with more than 700 million US dollars, and ranks 14th in the global box office with about 1.347 billion US dollars.

After nearly 5 years, the sci-fi action film “Black Panther 2”, also directed by Ryan Coogler, came out on November 11. The film’s opening weekend box office is about 180 million US dollars. Although it is slightly lower than the previous film, it still wins the latest North American weekend box office ranking with an absolute advantage of more than 86%. Including overseas markets, the film has grossed about $330 million so far. At present, major movie websites have rated it as 7.5 on IMDb, 67 on MTC, 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, and rated A on CinemaScore. Except for the slightly higher IMDb score, the word of mouth is generally lower than the first. Some critics said that the film’s story is long and slow, but the action scenes and special effects scenes are amazing.

Under the impact of the new film, another superhero movie “Black Adam” (Black Adam) dropped nearly 53% at the box office this weekend, retreating from the top of the previous list with about $8.6 million in this round of rankings. At present, the total box office of this DC fantasy action film in North America is about 151 million US dollars, plus overseas markets, the total box office has so far exceeded 352 million US dollars.

It was followed by “Ticket to Paradise,” which retained its No. 3 spot with about $6.1 million at the weekend box office. At present, the total box office of this romantic comedy in North America is about 56.51 million US dollars. In addition to overseas markets, the total box office so far is close to 150 million US dollars.

It is worth noting that the feature film “The Fabelmans”, which was released on a small scale on November 11, earned about $160,000 at the weekend box office with only a single-digit number of theaters, ranking No. 1 on this list. 14 bits. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg, who won two Oscars for Best Director, and co-written by Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Tony Kushner. It is based on Spielberg’s life experience. growth-themed films. At present, major movie websites have rated it as 8.4 on IMDb, 86 on MTC, and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Some viewers said that the story of the film is sincere and full, with laughter and tears, showing a superb use of light and shadow and the texture of retro pictures.

In a new week, the drama “Thirteen Lives” will premiere on November 18, and tells the story of a young Thai football player and coach who are trapped in a flooded cave and eventually rescued. The drama “She Said” will also be released on the same day.