North American box office: “Fast and Furious 10” premiere won the first place-Entertainment-中工网

original title:

North American box office: “Fast and Furious 10” premieres first

China News Agency, Los Angeles, May 21 (Reporter Zhang Shuo) “Fast and Furious 10” (Fast X) is far ahead at the premiere box office, and easily won the latest North American weekend box office rankings.

According to the film market data released by the box office statistics website Box Office Mojo on May 21, the North American weekend box office (from 19th to 21st) of 28 films reported about 121 million US dollars, an increase of more than 20% compared with the previous weekend.

The action-adventure film “Fast and Furious 10,” which debuted in North America on the 19th, grossed about $67.5 million at the box office on its opening weekend, accounting for more than half of the total North American weekend box office for this statistical period. The film was released in China on the 17th. Including markets outside of North America, the film’s total box office has now exceeded $267 million.

Universal Pictures’ “Fast and Furious” series of films was released in 2001. The previous nine main stories and one side story have accumulatively earned billions of dollars in global box office, but word of mouth has declined. A year later, the new film directed by Louis Leterrier gathers Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Jason Stein Sen and other movie stars. At present, major movie websites only rate it 6.4 on IMDb, 55 on MTC, 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, and B+ on CinemaScore. Some critics said that the film’s special effects scenes are shocking, but the story and characters are thin.

Under the impact of the new film, the Marvel superhero movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3” (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) dropped by 48.4% this time, with a weekend box office of about 31.98 million US dollars. second seat. At present, this sci-fi adventure action film has accumulated about 267 million U.S. dollars in North America; including overseas markets, the total box office has now increased to about 659 million U.S. dollars.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) dropped 22.3% month-on-month to the third place in this round from the runner-up in the previous list with a weekend box office of about US$9.8 million. The North American box office of this cartoon adapted from a classic Nintendo game is about 549 million U.S. dollars; including overseas markets, the total box office has exceeded 1.229 billion U.S. dollars.

The comedy film “Book Club: The Next Chapter” (Book Club: The Next Chapter), starring a number of veteran Hollywood stars, saw a slight increase in the number of theaters in its second release weekend, but its box office fell by 55.1% month-on-month to about 3 million US dollars dropped from the third place in the previous list to the fourth place in this round. At present, the total box office of the film is only 16.91 million US dollars.

In addition, the horror film “Evil Dead Rise,” the action thriller “John Wick: Chapter 4,” and the comedy-drama “Is God Is There?” I’m Margaret (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret), action suspense “Hypnotic,” romantic comedy drama “Love Again” and action-adventure fantasy “Dragon and the Underground” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), and share the other seats in the top ten North American weekend box office in this issue.

In the new week, the comedy “About My Father,” the action comedy “The Machine” and the action-thriller “Kandahar” will be released on the 26th. (over)

【Editor: Zhu Yanjing】