China News Agency, Los Angeles, August 28 (Reporter Zhang Shuo) After a brief recovery the previous weekend, the North American movie box office fell by more than 30% month-on-month on the 28th, reporting the lowest weekend box office results in the past seven months.

North American box office statistics website boxofficemojo.com released film market data on August 28. 34 films earned about 52.15 million US dollars at the North American weekend box office (August 26 to 28). Not only did the total box office drop by 33% month-on-month, but there was not a single film. It won the tens of millions of dollars at the box office and became the “coolest” weekend for North American theaters in the past seven months.

“The Invitation” and “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” which debuted on the 26th, are the only two new faces in the latest round of North American weekend box office top 10.

Horror thriller “Deadly Invitation”, a low-budget “vampire” themed film, easily topped this issue’s chart with about $7 million in its opening weekend. At present, the major film review websites have only rated it at 47 on MTC and 26% on Rotten Tomatoes. Some viewers said that the starring’s excellent looks can’t save the film’s dullness, but some critics said it was a delicate gothic love horror movie.

The fantasy romance film “Three Thousand Years of Longing”, which tells the story of a lonely scholar and a elf who yearns for freedom, ranked seventh on the list with about $2.88 million in its opening weekend box office. The film’s director and screenwriter George Miller has directed the best animated feature “Happy Feet” at the 79th Academy Awards, and the sci-fi action film “Mad Mike”, which won 6 awards at the 88th Academy Awards. Mad Max: Fury Road. His latest work, “Three Thousand Years of Desire”, is currently rated at 60 on MTC and 70% on Rotten Tomatoes by major film review websites. Some viewers said that the visual effects of the film are stunning and full of bold fantasy.

Affected by the diversion of new films at the box office and the reduction of screening halls, the third place in the previous list, “Bullet Train”, dropped 30% at the box office this weekend. However, the ranking did not drop but rose, reaching the current ranking with about US$5.6 million. No. 2 on the list. At present, this action comedy starring Brad Pitt has a total box office of about 78.21 million US dollars in North America, plus overseas markets, the total box office has so far exceeded 170 million US dollars.

Beast, the runner-up in the previous list, dropped to No. 3 in this round with a weekend box office of about $4.9 million, a drop of nearly 58% month-on-month. At present, the total box office of this horror adventure film in North America is about 20.09 million US dollars. In addition to overseas markets, the total box office so far is only 36.19 million US dollars.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” which ran for 14 weeks, continued to No. 4 at the weekend box office with about $4.75 million. At present, this action drama starring Tom Cruise has accumulated more than 690 million US dollars at the North American box office. 5.

In addition, the fantasy animation “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” derived from Japanese manga dropped by more than 78% in its second release weekend, from the top of the previous list to this year with about 4.57 million US dollars. Round 5. At present, the total box office of the film in North America is about 30.76 million US dollars, plus overseas markets, the total box office so far is about 57.16 million US dollars.

In the new week, feature films such as “Gigi & Nate” and “Waiting for Bojangles” will all be released in small theaters on September 2. (Finish)