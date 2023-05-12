Home » North of Neuquén a long weekend through the lava fields of Trómen and the Sierra de Michico
North of Neuquén a long weekend through the lava fields of Trómen and the Sierra de Michico

North of Neuquén a long weekend through the lava fields of Trómen and the Sierra de Michico

The long weekend, the north of Neuquén is a great option to go and discover geological forms, different landscapes, people with good vibes and tradition. If you go and like to keep moving, the long weekend dOn May 26 and 27, there will be a hike at the foot of the Trómen and Michico craters in Buta Ranquil.

The activity consists of medium intensity walks through natural terrain, within the lava field of the Trómen Volcano and the Sierra de Michico, due to the traces of tack.

“We are going to show you so that you can interpret these unique volcanic landscapes, their craters and volcanoes, their hot springs and the latest eruptions in Patagonia. We will also visit a source of mineral-medicinal sulphurous waters used by the ancients for skin and bone ailments”, promises the organizer of the event Eduardo Vega, who is a licensed tour guide in the Buta Ranquil area and also a geologist.

The proposal is to do two trails, at the price of one. The first day, the meeting is at the Office of Tourism and Culture of Buta Ranquil for accreditation and kick-off talk, then, they leave for Camping Municipal Predio “El Arriero”, at 8 o’clock where they will have breakfast.

“The guided hike begins at 8:40 a.m. towards the lava field, through the alleys, we visit the hill with fossilsfrom there to the hot springs or sulfur baths at the foot of the volcano”, says Eduardo.

so far It will be 6 kilometers and then they will return to the horseshoe track entering the lava channels of Huentraico.

“There we do the arrival at the springs (“ojo de agua”) of the Huentraico stream. We shared a lunch at the Urrutia farm. And the return to the “El Arriero” property is before 3:00 p.m. with a farewell talk,” says the guide.

The second event, It will be on the 27th and will take you to the Craters of Michico and Piedra del Águila. It is a medium-high difficulty walk, between craters and ancient volcanoes, with an ascent to the summit of Cerro Michico (2000 masl) and the impressive formation of Piedra del Águila.

What are rivers of lava called?

Eduardo can’t with his genius and explains technical aspects that serve to interpret this place full of mysteries. He says that when magma from inside the earth accumulates in magma chambers, the pressure builds until it becomes so strong that it needs to come out.

“Then it makes its way up the chimney to the surface and that’s when the volcanic eruption takes place. On the surface, that flowing lava is called colada, and in our area it is mainly basalt rock found around a volcano due to the solidification of the magma mass”, he concludes.

Precio

Promotional cost of the 2 hikes: $10.000 and a single event $6.500. (Includes: guided hiking by provider, breakfast: coffee, tea, mate and hot water, cookies. Snack upon arrival of the event. Mineral water, snack and fruits).

Registration form: https://forms.gle/okNq4C33uZPEwi7b9. Address Avenida Jadull and RN40, (8353) Buta Ranquil (Neuquén) – Buta Ranquil Tourism Office. 2942 556757 or I wrote to [email protected].

Must carry:

food: For lunch, it is recommended not to carry a lot of weight. Bring two liters of water (the organization provides mineral water to recharge).
Personal equipment and clothing according to hiking. Footwear: Low boots to protect against sprained ankles, with non-slip soles and to be comfortable.
Clothes: Take into account that it can be cold. Long pants, or long leggings and long-sleeved garments to protect you from the sun’s rays, plants and bites. A light jacket that cuts the wind and if possible waterproof.
hat and glassesa scarf used to cover the head, can be very useful.


