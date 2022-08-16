From August 13 to August 20, 2022, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival (hereinafter referred to as the “Beijing Film Festival”) was officially held in Beijing. At the same time, the “12th Beijing International Film Festival · Beijing Film Festival on the Cloud” jointly organized by iQIYI and the Beijing Film Festival was launched in advance on August 10. As the exclusive partner and exclusive high-definition online video platform of the Beijing Film Festival on Cloud, iQIYI will continue to bring the industry and audiences the fastest, latest and most comprehensive news of the Beijing Film Festival.​

The launch of each Beijing Film Festival will almost trigger a phenomenon-level movie viewing craze, but at the same time, there is also a group frenzy of “crazy ticket grabbing” every year. As a member of the “World Ultra HD Video Industry Alliance” (hereinafter referred to as the UWA Alliance), iQIYI carefully selected 84 high-quality domestic and foreign films with various themes and types this year. Set up “First Perspective”, “Argentina Film Week”, “Special Exhibition Welcome to the 20th National Congress”, “Review of the works of the Chairman of the Tiantan Award Jury”, “New Internet Wave”, “Beijing National Film Festival”, “Beijing International Sports Film Week”, “Hong Kong Films” There are 9 screening units of Liufang” and “Global Vision”, covering classic film and television works such as “Changjin Lake”, “Operation Red Sea”, “1921”, “Wandering Earth” and “Party Founding”. For the first time, the films screened at the “Online Northern Film Festival” adopted the HDR Vivid high dynamic range video standard released by the UWA Alliance. The audience can appreciate the vivid color gradation and more details, immerse themselves in the scene, and better understand the intentional expression of the artwork. It is not difficult to find that iQIYI has created an online movie viewing platform for audiences across time, space and region, and solved the enthusiastic demands of “one ticket is hard to get” and “out of reach” for the majority of moviegoers.

As a high dynamic range video standard formulated by the UWA Alliance, HDR Vivid has developed rapidly in the field of ultra-high-definition video, and has made great progress in ecological construction. It has now run through all aspects of the industry chain such as content creation, platform services, and terminal presentation. In January 2022, the State Administration of Radio and Television issued the industry standard “Technical Requirements for Display Adaptation Metadata of High Dynamic Range TV Systems” (GY/T 358-2022), and carried out industrialization promotion under its own brand name “HDR Vivid” , which also marks that HDR Vivid has become the standard of the national radio and television industry. With more friendly technical standards, more convenient production processes, and wider equipment and platform support, the UWA Alliance will continue to innovate with partners in the ultra-high-definition video industry, improve end-to-end large-scale applications, and jointly create a prosperous industrial ecosystem and enable consumption Users can watch the most real “splendid” world anytime, anywhere.

During the 12th Beijing Film Festival, the majority of film and television enthusiasts can watch the “splendid” films brought by HDR Vivid through the “Beijing Film Festival on the Cloud” without fear of time, space and geographical restrictions. Here, you can immerse yourself in:

In “Changjin Lake”, the U.S. military pushes forward cautiously, and the platoon leader “Lei Gong” counts the seconds calmly. When the second round of flash bombs is about to go out, the signal whistle rang through the valley. In the eyes of the U.S. military with astonishment and fear, the explosion of fire instantly sent the U.S. military With hindsight, he withdraws and freezes at that moment. The battle ended when the victorious charge horn sounded, and the clear rhythm of the ambush ended with the destruction of the signal tower. HDR Vivid supports the feature of frame-level dynamic metadata adjustment, which pushes the momentary highlights to be brighter, so that the picture presents a more obvious change from light to dark, with strong visual impact and tense ambush rhythms are displayed. incisively and vividly;

In “King Kong River”, round after round of air raids and engineers’ perseverance to bridge bridges are being staged, and the anti-aircraft artillery positions and US fighter planes are fiercely attacking and defending against the ground and the air. The grenade pierced the night sky. Thanks to the higher brightness range and wide color gamut of HDR Vivid, the tense and tragic battle between the two sides in the alternation of light and dark was perfectly presented. When the flares lighted up the screen twice, when the chant of “Eternal Love, Reckless People” ended, when the troops stepped on the bridge to pass through the King Kong River, the anti-aircraft artillery positions and the bridge completed the historical freeze, and the immortal monument was engraved in my mind;

In “The Wandering Earth”, in the future world, the sun is rapidly aging and expanding, and it is about to swallow the earth. The coalition government launched the “Wandering Earth” plan to push the earth out of the solar system… Under the HDR Vivid image quality, the surface world of minus 84°C is presented to the audience. , the coldness shown by the cool color almost overflows the screen, making people immersed in it. “Irregular driving, two lines of tears for relatives” are the familiar and discordant voice prompts, the dazzling cockpit, the spectacular hundreds of planetary engines, and the navigator of the International Space Station in space. The sudden failure of the 3319 planetary engine units is difficult to come, and the tense plot of the blue wandering planet is about to hit Jupiter is going on.

