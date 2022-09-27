IThe debut is expected on the hood of a concept car that will also be unveiled at the end of September, to be then progressively applied to future series and concept vehicles starting from mid-2023. It will also be accompanied by the new institutional signature ” Nothing moves us like Citroën ”, to highlight the imminent revolution in the approach of the transalpine house towards accessible mobility solutions.
“Our new identity represents progress: we transport our customers both physically in state-of-the-art vehicles, and emotionally, ensuring that their entire experience – especially the transition to electric – is more accessible, comfortable and enjoyable,” he explains. Vincent Cobée, CEO of Citroën. “Our tradition of inspiring consumers with bold vehicles pushes us to take a different and more inclusive approach towards future family mobility. We strongly believe that all of our past, present and future customers will agree that Nothing moves us like Citroën ”.