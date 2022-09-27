Home Entertainment Nostalgia Citroen, the new logo is that of 1919. But digital
ROMA – The electric transition of the Citroën range also passes through the change of the logo. The French house has decided this for some time, but only recently has it unveiled the new design that will appear on all the cars of the brand. The last time the logo had changed appearance was in 2016, when a slight restyling had modified the “deux chevrons” making it less shaded and brighter. Now, however, despite being a harbinger of a new electrified era, it seems clearly inspired by that. from 1919, very stylized and gaunt in its elegance.

IThe debut is expected on the hood of a concept car that will also be unveiled at the end of September, to be then progressively applied to future series and concept vehicles starting from mid-2023. It will also be accompanied by the new institutional signature ” Nothing moves us like Citroën ”, to highlight the imminent revolution in the approach of the transalpine house towards accessible mobility solutions.

“Our new identity represents progress: we transport our customers both physically in state-of-the-art vehicles, and emotionally, ensuring that their entire experience – especially the transition to electric – is more accessible, comfortable and enjoyable,” he explains. Vincent Cobée, CEO of Citroën. “Our tradition of inspiring consumers with bold vehicles pushes us to take a different and more inclusive approach towards future family mobility. We strongly believe that all of our past, present and future customers will agree that Nothing moves us like Citroën ”.

