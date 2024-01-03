Nostalgia for Shanghai Delicacies: A Culinary Journey Through “Flowers”

Shanghai Delicacies from TV Series “Flowers” Stir Up Memories

The popular Chinese TV series “Flowers” has brought back the nostalgia of Shanghai’s childhood delicacies. Scenes in the drama featuring signature dishes from the city’s famous eateries have audiences salivating for a taste of nostalgia.

Shanghai native Xiao Nong has compiled a list of some of the classic Shanghai delicacies that appeared in the TV series and reminisced about the favorites that warmed the hearts of many.

One of the signature dishes in the series is Mr. Bao’s beloved Pao rice. Often, regardless of the setting, Mr. Bao would make a point of embracing a bowl of this dish. The distinctive aroma and flavors of the rice dumplings have triggered memories of childhood for many.

Another memorable culinary delight from the series is Miss Wang’s beloved pork ribs rice cake. The screen would light up with scenes of characters enjoying the beloved dish, sparking memories of the comfort and joy it has brought to many in real life.

The TV series also featured a timeless favorite that many Shanghainese can relate to – hot mutton, the scenes from the series provided a glimpse into the famous food spot known as Xinmeiju and has brought back fond memories of meals enjoyed by locals in the street of Ninghai East Road.

Shanghai is brimming with unique culinary delights, and the series also showcased another classic, Sichuan Sand Chicken Feet – a dish that is enjoyed daily in many local households and evokes a sense of home for Shanghainese.

Other traditional treats such as fried dough sticks and Dingsheng cake also made a cameo in the series, reminding viewers of the timeless appeal and unique flavors of Shanghai’s culinary heritage.

The TV series did not only focus on Shanghai’s classics, but also included famous Hong Kong dishes like Crane and Divine Needle (Pigeon Wings), Ship King Fried Rice, Flame King Snake, and Baozong Brand Dry Fried Beef River – all of which added depth and authenticity to the story, while also piquing the interest of viewers.

The appearance of these classic dishes in “Flowers” has brought back cherished memories for many and has reignited a longing to taste those traditional and unparalleled flavors. As audiences reminiscence about their favorite scene, they are reminded of the power of food to connect people with their past and evoke a deep sense of nostalgia.

For those who have watched the series, it’s an opportunity to revisit these timeless classics and for others, it’s an invitation to explore and indulge in the flavors that have captured the hearts of Shanghainese for generations. It’s evident that the appeal of culinary delights can transcend time and continue to bring joy to all who savor them.

Not only does “Flowers” provide compelling storytelling and engaging characters, but it also delivers a remarkable culinary experience that has captivated the hearts of many.

As we savor the flavors of the dishes highlighted in the series, let’s indulge in our own culinary adventures and carry forward the tradition of savoring the tastes of Shanghai’s timeless culinary heritage.