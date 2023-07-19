“Not everyone is encouraged”: Mariana Brey went out to bank Jorge Lanata

A true scandal is what has been generated in the world of entertainment in our country, after in his program of Radio Miter Jorge Lanata ensure that Wanda Nara he has leukemia. Now, whoever gave his opinion on this attitude, which was repudiated in many programs, was Mariana Brey.

This happened in “Socios del Espectáculo”, the cycle led by Adrián Pallares and Rodrigo Lussich through the Canal Trece screen, where he banked the decision of the host of “Lanata Sin Filtro”. “Regarding Lanata, I think he talked about Wanda’s health, just as all journalists talked, at some point, about her health, that of Jorge Rial, Silvina Luna or Chano,” he said.

“Because when we talk about drugs, we are also talking about a health problem. So, I think he overjudged it. It seems to me that, if he had the scoop and had the guts to say it, not everyone dares to say something like that, because it is delicate and very serious, ”he said.

It was at that moment that the one who spoke was one of his program companions, the entertainment journalist Paula Varela. “It’s not a matter of guts, it’s a matter of common sense. For me it is disrespectful, ”she clarified, making it clear that she does not agree at all with what Jorge Lanata communicated.

Sharp with his posture

“For me it humanizes, it generates a lot of empathy and there are, at this moment, many people praying for Wanda Nara,” he said again. Mariana Brey in front of each one of his companions, in the midst of a controversy that seems to have no end, and that, on the contrary, is adding new chapters daily.

Finally, Adrián Pallares emphasized Lanata’s attack on entertainment journalism. “He got into a strange fight, because he actually didn’t name anyone, so we all fell into the flip. Some have criticized it, others have not or have not even aired. Those who were very harsh were the users of the networks, ”he concluded.

