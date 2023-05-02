Not just electric. Here is the Toyota formula for the future of the car

Rome – Toyota Italia breaks the mold and organizes a major event in its Rome headquarters called Let’s go beyond, anticipating the phrase that will accompany the advertising campaigns and the strategy of the near future, which can be translated into “let’s go beyond”.

There are many Toyota and Lexus cars on display, of course. But there are also a bus and a hydrogen electric generator, which supplies the evocative space dedicated to insights into the new fuel by emitting only harmless water vapour. There are also explanations of the mobility services offered by the young Kinto brand and of the WeHybrid idea, born in Italy and embraced to date by more than 55,000 customers.





Toyota’s technological strategy indicates the hybrid, with the growing importance of the electric part thanks to the new plug-in models, as a technology approaching zero emissions, envisaged for the entire range from 2035 as dictated by European standards. «What we are experiencing in relation to the importance of energy supplies – says Luigi Luca’, managing director of Toyota Italy – motivates more and more the multi-technological approach of our electrification strategy. We want to offer a range of solutions, with a strong focus on technologies such as pure electricity and hydrogen which, if produced from renewable sources, will allow us to reduce CO emissions as soon as possible 2 ».





Zero emissions, therefore, according to the Japanese company also see hydrogen as the protagonist, with the Toyota Mirai spread in 22,000 units worldwide and used in taxi fleets in Paris, Copenhagen and Berlin. And the bus with Toyota fuel cells, produced in Europe by the Portuguese Caetano and from next year also in our country by Industria Italiana Autobus with the MenariniBus brand. In Italy, Bolzano, Bologna, Modena, Terni and others are planning the short-term introduction of hydrogen urban buses, thanks also to funds from the Pnrr which finance their purchase and refueling infrastructure.



Il Suv concept Toyota bZ

A very interesting part of Let’s go beyond is dedicated to themes that go beyond the technological aspects. The zero-emission future of mobility is being built with the electric car, for which the Japanese group has launched the dedicated bZ (Beyond Zero) brand and confirms the arrival of six exclusively battery-powered models by 2026. with hydrogen if there is the strategic sensitivity to develop more vectors and industrial chains, but above all with innovative services that make these technologies usable by the highest possible number of customers.

The Kinto brand is emblematic in this sector. It belongs to the world‘s leading car manufacturer, yet it offers services dedicated to those who may not use the car, or decide to share it. «Kinto represents the challenge of the Toyota group in the transformation path towards the mobility company – says Mauro Caruccio, president and managing director of Kinto Italia – thanks to innovative mobility solutions in a constantly evolving context. To win this challenge it is essential to put people at the centre, to understand the new mobility needs with the aim of producing positive effects for everyone».

There are five services offered by Kinto in Italy, the highest number in the world. They range from the well-known Kinto One long-term rental formula, to Kinto Share car-sharing and the Kinto Flex car rental formula, just launched in collaboration with Toyota dealerships. To get to the Kinto Join corporate platform for sharing home-work journeys and the Kinto Go application for urban mobility, which allows you to buy bus and metro tickets and pay for parking.





Halfway between the car and mobility services is the WeHybrid idea, which allows for economic benefits through the virtuous use of hybrid technology. Thanks to the connected car, WeHybrid records the kilometers traveled in zero-emission mode (with the petrol engine off) and in exchange returns both discounts on the insurance premium and credits to be used by accessing Kinto services. Highly electrified traction technology, digital connection and social goals for improvement. Extremely current and totally made in Italy.