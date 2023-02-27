ANTWERP – Hydrogen as a versatile and sustainable energy source. At BMW they believe in it, they focus on the first element of the periodic table to give a “clean” soul to their cars, favoring the ecological transformation that mobility is undergoing.





According to Oliver Zipse, number one of the Munich group, in the long term many manufacturers will propose a mix of zero-emission vehicles powered by traditional batteries and models equipped with fuel cells (fuel cells) which have among the numerous advantages also that of not requiring in the manufacture of critical raw materials such as cobalt, lithium or nickel.