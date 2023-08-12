Nothing easier than playing well

Let me start with a digression, which perhaps works well as an analogy, as a kind of metaphor: a while ago I heard an editor (who I don’t like) say, someone totally overrated and braggart, although this is not the place to elaborate on the subject) that today there is nothing easier than writing an intelligent novel. For some time now, a good part of aspiring writers have received training in universities or creative writing courses, in sophisticated literary workshops, and other places like that, and that would be leading to a lot of well-written, intelligent novels. precisely, but devoid of aesthetic risk. And that, therefore, it is necessary to value those novels that are out of the norm, perhaps somewhat dirty, deformed, strange, strange, even idiotic (as a way of suspecting standard intelligence).

Well, what I was saying, then, as a paradox, is that nothing is more difficult than writing badly and that, conversely, writing well is as easy as child’s play. Could we transfer that to football? The formula would be something like this: nothing is easier than playing football well… On the other hand, playing badly and winning is extremely difficult! In fact, Boca has been doing that for years! At this point, I don’t even know how he does it, there must be some secret. It is true that in the last local championship not only did they not win, but, to this day, they are not even qualifying for next year’s Libertadores. But in this Libertadores something of the opposite seems to be happening. He played between bad, very bad and downright horrible against a very limited team like Nacional from Uruguay, but he passed. It is true that by penalties, after having been up on the scoreboard twice, at home, and still not being able to close it in the 90 minutes. But it happened.

On the other hand, the European River (The euroriber, as they say on the networks!) Not even on penalties could against a Brazilian mid-table team. After winning the local championship at a trot, the River Cup was bad, second in the group stage, qualifying tight, and playing below their level in the round of 16. Does your level represent that of the Argentine championship? If the level of the Argentine championship is low, not to say mediocre, what about the rest of South America? (outside of Brazil).

I was recently in Lima and in the hotel I saw the horrible 0-0 between Alianza Lima and Universitario (the local classic), with the country paralyzed (I was stupid: I should have gone to see it in a bar) and a very low football level . Well, Boca should have passed easily and River too (although it is true that Inter from Porto Alegre is more than Nacional from Montevideo). Returning to the subject, will Boca go to the semis? If he continues to play badly, surely he will! Going for champion! Although soccer, an unpredictable sport if there is one, from time to time the illogicality occurs and the teams that play poorly end up losing. There is no reason to rule it out. Everything is open.

