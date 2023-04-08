Due to moving, I couldn’t watch the Copa Libertadores matches on TV. It wasn’t too bad, because I went back to my first love: listening to the games on the radio. In fact, it’s what I almost always do while watching them on TV. But it’s not the same. First, because the delay between the image and the sound sometimes becomes annoying and I have no choice but to put the sound on TV (during the World Cup I saw the penalties on TV, but I heard them on the radio, whose sound came before, so I found out if it was a goal or not a few seconds before seeing it. Perhaps because Argentina ended up winning, I must confess that this bizarre image-sound combo did not bother me at all). The second reason is that watching it on TV and listening to it on the radio is not the same either, because, ultimately, the image prevails over the sound and I end up paying more attention to the screen.

But what happened the other day, listening to the Libertadores games on the radio (the ones from Boca, River, San Lorenzo) without seeing them on TV, it was beautiful. Because there are few things more beautiful than a good football broadcast on the radio. I say transmission because it goes beyond the story. It is an oral staging that, at a minimum, includes a speaker, a commentator, two “playing fields”, a “central studios” and a commercial announcer. That is the base team, really unbeatable. From time to time I listen to Gabriel Anello, on Radio Mitre, who imitates Mariano Closs too much and, furthermore, has so many, many problems getting into the conjugation of verbs and the (more or less) correct use of words and arguments that end up being discouraging. Sometimes I get the impression that Anello did a doctorate in ignorance. But the potatoes are saved by their good commentators, especially Fernando Pacini. Then I go to La Red, where Leo Gentilli is a willing reporter who, when Argentina scores a goal, he shouts it as “our goal”, well, maybe it’s his, because it’s not mine. It is not necessary to always look for a catchphrase that characterizes a narrator, like José María Muñoz’s “Peligro de gol”, who, I don’t know how he did, announced it long before it came to fruition. He had a wild instinct to see the end of the play when it was just beginning.

I always end with Víctor Hugo, who surely for reasons of age, already recounts in passing. Not at a gallop or a trot, but only at a walk. But with that he is enough to continue being the best. Veteran as I am, I remember when he arrived in Argentina just for Boca’s campaign with Maradona in 1981 (at that time I used to go to the field with the radio). Victor Hugo simply embodied the new. While Muñoz was the dictatorship, the old, the solemn and the quasi-fascist, Víctor Hugo was the freshness, the narrative applied to the story, and the permanent fantasy. He quickly understood everything and opposed Menotti and Clarín. He now recounts speaking slowly, allowing himself some slight irony. But his broadcast lacks good commentators.

If Cablevisión doesn’t leave me planted again like the other day, I’m going to watch the next Libertadores games on TV. But nothing is as nice as listening to a game on the radio.